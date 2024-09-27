Tindo teams up with AC solar warehouse to distribute its Australian-made groundbreaking Walara Series Panels

Image: Tindo Solar

For the first time, Tindo, Australia’s only manufacturer of solar panels, is announcing a collaboration with AC Solar Warehouse, a leading solar and energy storage distributor.

The partnership will see Tindo’s latest innovation, the Walara Series Solar Panels, available from AC Solar Warehouse to be installed on homes and businesses across the country.

Leveraging AC Solar Warehouse’s extensive distribution network, the alliance will expand the reach of Tindo’s advanced, Australian-made solar technology, making sustainable energy solutions more accessible nationwide.

The partnership will significantly boost the availability of these cutting-edge panels, extending Tindo’s reach well beyond its South Australian headquarters.

Launched in September, the Walara Series represents a significant leap in Australian solar technology, featuring innovative n-type and bi-facial cell technologies for the first time in local manufacturing of solar panels.

With its half-cut cell technology, the Walara Series is designed to minimise energy loss and maximise efficiency, addressing Australia’s varied and challenging climate.

AC Solar Warehouse will stock and distribute the Walara panels across their distribution centres in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Cairns. For over 13 years, they have continued to work towards their commitment to sustainability and innovation, providing extensive technical expertise and engineering support to installers, along with a diverse range of solar equipment.

AC Solar Warehouse Co-Founder, Grant Behrendorff said:

“Like Tindo, AC Solar Warehouse is proudly Australian-owned and operated. We are excited to scale this homegrown innovation across our extensive network of thousands of installers nationwide. With over a decade of experience in the industry, aligning ourselves with locally made and engineered products is a key priority as we continue to grow in the market,” said Behrendorff.

“Tindo offers a strong value proposition for the Australian market, and our goal is to support and scale not just the solar industry, but the domestic solar sector as a whole. We see ourselves as a crucial part of Australia’s transition to clean energy and are proud to advance alongside Tindo on this journey.”

Tindo CEO, Richard Petterson said:

“We are proud to align ourselves with trusted and reputable businesses like AC Solar Warehouse. This partnership is a crucial step in scaling our latest innovations and fostering growth within the Australian solar industry. We will leverage their extensive infrastructure and expertise, which is vital for expanding our domestic solar panel production capabilities,” said Peterson.

“Working with a supply chain partner such as AC Solar Warehouse who has a deep understanding of the local market and the specific needs of Australian customers is indispensable in this effort. Our ambition is to ensure customers have high quality and durable solar on their rooftops, with the Walara Series this product can meet the rising demand for Australian-made clean energy solutions.”