Tindo and Wadda Mooli enter into partnership

Australian solar panel manufacturer Tindo has entered a partnership with Townsville-based Indigenous firm Wadda Mooli to prioritise Australian content and employment in future infrastructure projects.

The agreement, described as an ‘Australia-first’ partnership, stems from the companies’ collaboration on the Bowen Water Pipeline project, for which Tindo will supply 30MW of solar panels.

Tindo and Wadda Mooli will work together to promote the use of local workers, equipment, and logistics in Australian infrastructure. They have also pledged to prioritise opportunities for Indigenous youth, offer traineeships for Australians, and pursue environmentally sustainable business practices.

“As we negotiated a deal to supply 30MW of panels to Bowen Water Pipeline, it became clear that Wadda Mooli and Tindo both pursued social and environmental outcomes along with profitability,” said Richard Petterson, chief executive officer of Tindo.

“Both businesses are committed to creating opportunities for indigenous youth, traineeships for workers, secure employment for Australians and environmentally responsible operations. We can do all these things and also provide high-quality goods and services to Australian infrastructure projects.”

The timing aligns with a boom in national infrastructure spending, with the Australia and New Zealand Infrastructure Pipeline forecasting a $16.5 billion peak in Q4 of 2026.

Wadda Mooli director Roly Warcon said the partnership was about ensuring the economic benefits of that spending flow to Australian communities.

“We are two businesses with complementary values and an Australia-first outlook,” Warcon said. “Tindo is an inspiration because they make solar panels here in Australia, for the benefit of our economy and our environment.” “Our companies agree that full-time jobs and training are valuable to the nation, and we can prioritise the opportunities for indigenous youth and all Australians if we cooperate together and win some of these infrastructure contracts.”