Timken’s cutting-edge solutions

Image supplied by Timken.

For centuries, the timber manufacturing sector has played a significant role in the economic and social landscape of numerous regions in Australia.

As the seventh largest forested area in the world1, Australia has consistently pioneered advancements in timber harvesting and manufacturing methods to enhance the industry’s efficiency and productivity.

However, the industry encounters diverse challenges that affect both profitability and operational effectiveness, both on and off-site. Roller chains, an essential component within this sector, are responsible for facilitating the smooth operation of conveyor systems and sawing actions. They provide efficient and reliable power transmission for various equipment and processes.

These chains are subjected to heavy loads, high temperatures, and exposure to contaminants, posing additional challenges to their durability and performance. Timken, a well-established global company, has been specialising in engineered bearings, power transmission products, and related services since 1899.

As a leader in this industry, Timken has manufactured a solution to tackle these varying pain points. The Diamond Chain by Timken has been meticulously fabricated and assembled, providing a result that meets industry standards.

With over a century of experience, Timken has established itself as a trusted leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products. Diamond Chain benefits from this extensive knowledge and expertise, ensuring customers in the timber manufacturing sector have both superior quality and performance.

For customers needing extra support, Timken provides excellent customer services, offering technical assistance, product selection guidance, and aftermarket expertise. Their commitment to customer satisfaction ensures a seamless experience for users of Diamond Chain products.

To read the full article, please click here.