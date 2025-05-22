Three powerhouse events – including CeMAT Australia – under one roof

Image: Hannover Fairs

From 22-24 July, 2025, Australia’s manufacturing and logistics professionals will converge at The Dome, Sydney Olympic Park from 22–24 July 2025 for a landmark co-located event that brings together CeMAT Australia, Industrial Transformation Australia (ITA), and the Processing & Packaging Pavilion – Powered by APPMA. This offers an unparalleled platform to connect with industry leaders, experience cutting-edge technology, and discover solutions driving efficiency, automation, and transformation.

At the core is CeMAT Australia remains the country’s leading trade show for intralogistics, robotics, automation, and supply chain technology. With global exhibitors like Dematic, Swisslog, KNAPP, and Toyota Material Handling, CeMAT will present the future of warehouse and distribution operations, from robotics and AI to scalable automation and materials handling.

Running alongside CeMAT, Industrial Transformation Australia focuses on digital transformation in manufacturing, showcasing cutting-edge solutions driving Industry 4.0, including AI, IoT, and data exchange. The ITA Innovation Stage and advisory-led programming offer expert insights into advanced technologies and smart manufacturing.

Complementing both is the Processing & Packaging Pavilion – powered by APPMA, where visitors discover the latest in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and ecommerce manufacturing. Featuring industry leaders like Beckhoff, ABBE, Visy, and more, this pavilion will highlight how distributors and importers of packaging and processing machinery are revolutionising and digitising their businesses to sit at the forefront of the industry.

Together, these co-located events create a single, comprehensive platform for professionals across intralogistics, automation, manufacturing, & packaging to explore innovations, attend expert-led sessions, experience live demonstrations, and build strategic partnerships. For the first time, the entire industrial value chain will be represented under one roof.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect, discover, and get ahead in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Registrations are now open. Visit cemat.com.au or industrialtransformation.com.au to secure your spot.