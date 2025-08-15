Think you need an ERP? Think again

Image: Ground Picture/shutterstock.com

If you’re running a manufacturing business in Australia, you’ve probably felt the pressure to upgrade your software.

Managing your business with spreadsheets or out of MYOB or Xero, with data scattered across multiple systems, can be a nightmare. Maybe your quoting, stock, and job tracking are still manual and all over the place.

And if someone’s told you it’s time for an ERP, you’re probably looking at a massive change – and a hefty price tag. But here’s the thing: while many businesses think they need an ERP, the reality is most growing manufacturers don’t need the full-blown system. They just need control, less chaos, and a streamlined way to keep things moving without overcomplicating operations.

That’s where Tall Emu comes in.

Big-system smarts without the big-system cost

Tall Emu offers powerful features to help you manage quoting, BOMs, work orders, inventory, fulfilment, and customer communications – all within a single system. You get ERP-level power without the hefty price tag that typically comes with traditional ERP systems.

With Tall Emu, you can quote directly from BOMs, track stock across multiple locations, manage production jobs, and automate processes that usually slow things down. It removes the complexity from your operations and helps you run your business more smoothly and efficiently.

And now, with our recent win of the Best SaaS Product for ERP at the 2025 SaaS Awards, Tall Emu is not just an alternative – it’s an award-winning solution recognised for delivering enterprise-level functionality at a small business scale.

Award-winning innovation

The SaaS Awards judges highlighted Tall Emu’s “pragmatic, user-driven design” and praised the platform for solving real challenges small and medium-sized businesses face when scaling up, particularly around automation, integration, and ease of use. One judge remarked that Tall Emu delivers “a solution that punches well above its weight,” combining AI-powered features with user-friendly design.

Tall Emu’s award win is a testament to its position as a powerful, cost-effective alternative to traditional ERP systems, helping businesses scale efficiently without the unnecessary complexity.

Webforms, phones, email, payments – all plugged in

Tall Emu easily integrates with your existing tools like phone systems, email marketing platforms, and payment gateways. Calls are automatically logged and transcribed, leads are centralised, and payments are processed efficiently with no extra admin. Everything is synced in real-time, ensuring that your entire team has a clear, up-to-date view of your operations.

It works the way you do

No two factories are the same. That’s why Tall Emu is fully customisable to suit the specific way your business operates. Whether it’s serial tracking, production calculators, or automated workflows, Tall Emu adapts to fit your business needs. And if something’s missing? We’ll build it for you.

Australian-made. Australian support.

Tall Emu is proudly Australian-owned, built, and supported. When you reach out for support, you’ll be dealing with real people who understand local manufacturing challenges – no jargon, just practical, straightforward solutions.

ERP-level power without the price tag

Before you commit to a full ERP system and spend upwards of $100K+, consider how far you can go with Tall Emu. Tall Emu offers advanced automation, real-time inventory tracking, customisable workflows, and seamless integrations with MYOB or Xero. It’s the perfect middle ground for growing manufacturers who need the power of an ERP but don’t want to deal with the unnecessary complexity and sky-high costs.

Tall Emu is more than just a CRM; it’s an award-winning ERP alternative that makes managing your operations simple, efficient, and cost-effective.

Find out more at www.tallemucrm.com.