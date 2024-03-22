Think Water Darwin set to boost water quality for remote regions

Image: Think Water Darwin

An Australian developed technology for water monitoring will be part of a new product that addresses water quality in remote Northern Territory communities.

The project is led by Think Water Darwin in collaboration with Eco Detection and Terracorp Industries, to address monitoring and filtering of drinking water, while creating skilled jobs.

They aim to deliver an integrated monitoring and filtration system for remote communities.

Through the ability to continuously monitor bore water, before and after filtration, in real-time the system will help ensure safe, high quality drinking water year-round.

Managing director of Think Water Darwin, Adam Stockwell said, “Clean drinking water is a fundamental requirement of life. What we aim to do with this project is develop a product suite that provides better visibility for residents and governments about the quality of the water they are being provided,

The project is supported by the Northern Territory Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF), this fund aims to grow advanced manufacturing capabilities and activities in the Northern Territory and grow the number of advanced manufacturing jobs

The project aims to commercialise an innovative product designed to address water quality and monitoring issues present at over 400 locations throughout the nation, where 40 per cent are located within remote indigenous communities.

“We will test every last drop and make this data available to the local community and the Department of Health. It’s an enormous issue – there are over 400 remote communities across the nation that don’t have access to safe drinking water right now,” said Jefferson Harcourt, founder and chief executive officer of Eco Detection.

The project will also provide proactive reporting on water quality, reducing the instances of residents drinking water found to be outside the safe guideline levels for human consumption.

AMGC’s Northern Territory director, Charmaine Phillips said, “This exciting project will automate testing, allow service providers to proactively monitor water quality, intervene earlier, and boost the creation of high-skilled manufacturing jobs in the NT. That’s wins all-around.”

Brining together Eco Detection’s award-winning Ion-Q+ monitor, a filtration system from Think Water, and a water storage tank manufactured by Terracorp Industries, the three integrated prototype systems will undergo six-month trials at three different remote locations to determine effectiveness and suitability for remote regions.

“Three manufacturing businesses have brought existing skills to the table, to create something more complex that solves a serious problem, with these businesses and the remote communities they serve being winners,” said managing director of AMGC, Dr Jens Goennemann.

Supported through a $485,223 co-investment from the Northern Territory Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF), administered by the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), the $995,446 project, including cash and in-kind contributions, also involves input from Eco Detection’s parent company, Grey Innovation.

Think Water estimates cumulative revenues of $83.5 million and 45 jobs will be achieved within five years of project completion.