The Victorian Manufacturing Showcase is coming in November

The Victorian Manufacturing Showcase 2023 (VMS2023) will take place on Tuesday 21 November at the Moonee Valley Racing Club hosted by the Victorian Government, in partnership with NORTH Link.

The showcase will shine a spotlight on the future of advanced manufacturing in Victoria.

The VMS2023 will bring manufacturers, thought leaders, government, educators, students and service providers together from all parts of Victoria to showcase their business, products and innovation.

Key speakers and panellists will discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the industry including the circular economy, skills and training, finding and retaining talent, and the digital transformation of the sector.

VMS2023 is free to attend, however registration is required as places are limited.