IFR reports the top five trends of 2024 robotics

Image: IM Imagery/adobe.stock.com

The global stock of operational robots has reached a new record of 3.9 million units. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) reports the top five automation trends shaping the robotics.

The demand for robotics technologies is driven by the number of innovations being developed.

The IFR serves as the voice of the global robotics industry, representing national robot associations, academy and manufacturers of industrial and service robots across twenty counties.

Here are the key trends of automation robotics in 2024:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning

The growth of AI in robotic automation is continuing to grow. The emergence of generative AI is an opportunity for new solutions, it involves the specialisation to create new outputs based on information previously acquired, a popular example of this is Chat GPT.

Robot manufactures are using generative AI interfaces for operators to program robots more intuitively with natural language.

Eliminating the need for operators specialised programming skills to select and adjust the robotics actions.

Predictive AI analysis of robot performance data is another application, offering manufacturers potential savings of up to $1.99 in machine downtime costs. This involves the identification of the equipment’s current and future states.

Expansion of cobots to new applications

Collaborative robots (cobots) are extending reach to new applications, the collaboration applications offer a new tool for human workers, providing relief and support.

These cobots can assist with tasks that require heavy lifting, repetitive motions, or those performed in hazardous environments.

The range of application advancements include sensors, vision technologies and smart grippers allowing robots to respond in real-time to changes in the environment and resulting in working safely alongside humans

Collaborative robots are intended to complement human labour rather than replace it. A recent market development is the increase of cobot welding applications, driven by a shortage of skilled welders. Demonstrating how automation is not causing a labor shortage but rather offering a solution.

Mobile manipulators

Often referred to as ‘MoMas’ they are automating material handling tasks in automotive, logistics and aerospace industries.

MoMans significantly support’s human workers, which combine the mobility of robotic platforms with the dexterity of manipulator arms.

The robotics are equipped with sensors and cameras to navigate complex environments and manipulate objects, which is crucial for applications in manufacturing.

This enables them to navigate complex environments and manipulate objects, which is crucial for applications in manufacturing.

A shortage of skilled labour and a lack of staff applying for factory jobs is likely to increase demand for MoMan’s and aligns with the use if Cobots to develop efficiency.

Digital twins

Digital twins are being used as a tool to optimise the performance of a physical system by creating a virtual replica.

They use their real-world operational data to run simulations and predict likely outcomes which enables stress-testing and modifications with no safety implications while saving costs.

All experimentation can be checked before the physical world itself is touched. Digital twins enable a bridge between digital and physical worlds.

Humanoid robots

Designed to perform a diverse range of tasks in various environments, humanoid robots feature a human-like design with two arms and legs.

This design flexibility allows easy integration into existing warehouse processes and infrastructures.

Humanoids are well-suited for tasks originally designed for human use, showcasing their adaptability in a wide range of work environments.

The robotics landscape in 2024 is marked by these five growing trends, each contributing to the expansion and integration of robotics into existing warehouse processes and infrastructures.