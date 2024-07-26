Image: Nassorn/stock.adobe.com

The Perth SkillsWest Careers & Employment Expo is underway in Perth, with more than 120 employers and organisations showcasing the diverse range of higher education, vocational training and job opportunities on offer throughout the State.

The expo, now in its 15th year, is expected more than 11,000 secondary students, graduates, and career changers will attend SkillsWest to explore the multitude of different industry and career pathways.

“Whether you’re interested in building and construction, electrical, engineering and mining, clean energy, defence, health and care services, or childcare and education, you’ll be able to get a taste of what it’s like to work in these industries and more through interactive, informative displays and career seminars at the Expo,” said acting training and workforce development minister, Hannah Beazley.

WA’s TAFE sector will be on show at SkillsWest, highlighting the variety of job and career opportunities available through vocational training pathways.

In the WorldSkills Try’aSkill zone, visitors can speak with industry experts and take part in hands-on activities to learn about a variety of trades and skilled professions such as building and construction and virtual and autonomous technologies.

The WA Government’s ongoing investment to make training affordable and accessible to all Western Australians has opened opportunities to skill, reskill and upskill in more than 130 fee free courses in high demand industries.

The SkillsWest Expo is on at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre until Saturday, 27 July.





