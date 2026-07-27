With two days remaining, the triennial foodpro event continues to attract manufacturers, suppliers and industry professionals from across Australia.

foodpro 2026 has opened at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), bringing together the latest innovations in food processing, packaging and manufacturing.

More than 400 exhibitors are showcasing equipment, technology and services across eight product zones, including processing, packaging, ingredients, food science, beverage equipment, digital manufacturing, logistics and sustainability. More than 9,000 visitors are expected to attend over the four day event.

Exhibitors are demonstrating a range of new technologies on the show floor. Heat and Control is showcasing Urschel’s Little Gem Aspire Dicing Machine through live demonstrations highlighting its precision cutting capabilities. Wiley is presenting process engineering solutions for the food and beverage industry, while Detpak is exhibiting its packaging portfolio, including the Auto Punnet for Tomatoes, a finalist in this year’s PIDA Awards.

Running alongside the exhibition is the AIFST26 Convention on 27 and 28 July, bringing together food science professionals, researchers and manufacturers. The Australasian Institute of Packaging is also delivering training sessions and seminars throughout the event, while the PIDA Awards Gala Dinner will be held on 28 July to recognise innovation in packaging design.

Held every three years, foodpro provides manufacturers with the opportunity to compare processing equipment, packaging solutions, ingredient suppliers and manufacturing technologies under one roof.

Beyond the exhibition floor, the Innovation Stage features presentations on automation, sustainability and emerging food manufacturing technologies. The Business Lounge provides a dedicated meeting space for exhibitors and visitors, while the Industry Hub brings together industry associations and media partners.

Visitors can also attend the Demo Exchange, where Vemag, Multivac, Scott Automation, CBS FoodTech and Oestergaard are conducting live machinery demonstrations throughout the event.