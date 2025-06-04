The future of automation: Siemens SIMATIC S7-1200 G2

The S7-1200 G2 series enables manufacturers to integrate safety functions into their existing networks without major reconfigurations. Images: APS

Siemens’ new SIMATIC S7-1200 G2 PLC combines motion control, cybersecurity, and connectivity to empower Australian manufacturers to embrace automation.

Industrial automation has entered a new era, one that demands smarter, faster, and more connected solutions. Manufacturers are no longer just looking for efficiency; they require automation systems that integrate with the broader digital ecosystem. Siemens has taken a step forward with the SIMATIC S7-1200 G2.

For more than a decade, original S7-1200 controllers have been a cornerstone of many industrial applications. Now, Siemens has reimagined this technology to deliver a new generation that brings motion control, improved cybersecurity, and expanded connectivity, bringing new expectations to what a compact PLC can achieve.

For Australian industries, APS Industrial ensures that this technology is accessible to local manufacturers, helping them navigate the evolving world of industrial automation.

The need for smarter, connected automation

Now, industrial processes are more complex, and companies are under pressure to meet increasing demands for flexibility, efficiency, and compliance with stricter regulations. The new S7-1200 G2 addresses these challenges by offering greater integration between Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT).

The evolution of automation is no longer just about controlling machinery – it is about harnessing data, improving decision-making, and reducing downtime through predictive maintenance. With built-in Ethernet connectivity, the S7-1200 G2 can communicate with higher-level IT systems, enabling cloud integration and advanced data analysis. The ability to monitor and adjust production processes in real time provides a competitive advantage for manufacturers.

Power and precision in a compact design

A standout feature of the S7-1200 G2 is its processing power. Siemens has improved the controller’s speed and communication performance, allowing for the execution of automation tasks. Whether it is synchronising complex motion sequences or managing high-speed data transfer, the S7-1200 G2 series is designed to handle demanding applications with reliability.

This increased performance is crucial for industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and material handling, where precision and speed go hand in hand. The controller is engineered to provide high-speed motion control, supporting everything from single-axis control to multi-axis coordination and kinematics. The ability to integrate motion control functions simplifies complex automation setups, reducing engineering time and ensuring smoother operation.

For manufacturers looking for scalable automation, the S7-1200 G2 delivers a modular architecture that allows for expansion. Its smaller footprint – achieved through a compact hardware design – makes it an option for machine builders who need to optimise space without sacrificing performance.

Cybersecurity as a core focus

As industrial automation systems become more interconnected, cybersecurity has moved to the forefront of concerns. Siemens has addressed this by embedding security features directly into the S7-1200 G2. Industrial networks are frequently targeted by cyber threats, and the risks of unauthorised access, data breaches, and system manipulation are real.

The S7-1200 G2 controllers incorporate secure authentication mechanisms, ensuring that only authorised personnel can access and modify system settings. The integration with TIA Portal V18 and later versions enhances device authentication, making it more difficult for malicious actors to interfere with automation processes. Encryption protocols protect data transmission, while Siemens’ firmware security measures help safeguard against cyberattacks.

The inclusion of Near Field Communication [NFC] technology takes device diagnostics and troubleshooting to the next level. Operators can now access real-time system status updates using a smartphone app, even when the PLC is powered down. This not only speeds up maintenance procedures but also minimises unplanned downtime, ensuring that production remains uninterrupted.

Flexible machine safety for evolving industrial needs

Safety in automation is non-negotiable, and S7-1200 G2 takes this into account with a fail-safe system. The need for flexible and scalable safety solutions is growing, particularly in industries where machines must meet strict compliance standards. Siemens has improved its fail-safe I/O portfolio, offering safety functions that allow manufacturers to expand their safety measures as needed.

The controller’s fail-safe signal boards make it easier to implement machine safety functions, reducing complexity and ensuring compliance with regulations. By supporting PROFIsafe communication, the S7-1200 G2 series enables manufacturers to integrate safety functions into their existing networks without major reconfigurations. The flexibility allows businesses to customise their safety infrastructure based on specific operational requirements.

A future-proof investment for Australian industry

Industrial automation is evolving faster than ever, and businesses that fail to adapt risk being left behind. This system represents a step forward, offering a future-proof solution that enhances operations.

For Australian manufacturers, embracing automation technologies that reduce complexity while increasing performance can be a means of staying competitive. The ability to scale automation systems as business needs grow is important, and Siemens has designed the S7-1200 G2 series with this in mind.

APS Industrial, as the distribution partner for Siemens in Australia, is ensuring that local industries – whether for OEMs, system integrators, or end-users – can access this technology.

The future of industrial automation is not just about replacing legacy systems – it is about creating smarter and more resilient production environments.

As Australian industries continue to navigate the demands of digital transformation, investing in automation solutions like the SIMATIC S7-1200 G2 will be the key.