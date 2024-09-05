The Federal Government announces measures to make AI safer

Image: Summit Art Creations/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is making AI in Australia safer with the announcement of the Proposals Paper for Introducing Mandatory Guardrails for AI in High-Risk Settings and the Voluntary AI Safety Standard.

Last year the government consulted with public and industry about AI, and Australians told us they wanted to see stronger regulation so they can confidently seize the opportunities that AI presents.

“Australians know AI can do great things, but people want to know there are protections in place if things go off the rails,” said Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic.

“Business has called for greater clarity around using AI safely and today we’re delivering.”

The Tech Council estimates Generative AI alone could contribute $45 billion to $115 billion per year to the Australian economy by 2030.

That’s why earlier this year the government appointed an AI expert group to guide our next steps.

Their work informed the Government’s Proposals Paper for Introducing Mandatory Guardrails for AI in High-Risk Settings which includes the following key elements:

A proposed definition of high-risk AI.

Ten proposed mandatory guardrails.

Three regulatory options to mandate these guardrails.

The three regulatory approaches could be:

Adopting the guardrails within existing regulatory frameworks as needed

Introducing new framework legislation to adapt existing regulatory frameworks across the economy.

Introducing a new cross-economy AI-specific law (for example, an Australian AI Act).

Today the Voluntary AI Safety Standard was also released with immediate effect.

The Standard are aimed at giving practical guidance for businesses where their use is high risk, so they can start implementing best practice in the use of AI and at giving businesses certainty ahead of implementing mandatory guardrails.

In step with similar actions in other jurisdictions – including the EU, Japan, Singapore, the US – the Standard will be updated over time to conform with changes in best practice.

This new guidance will help domestic businesses grow, attract investment and ensure Australians enjoy the rewards of AI while managing the risks.

Consultation on the Proposals Paper for Introducing Mandatory Guardrails for AI in High-Risk Settings is open for four weeks, closing 5pm AEST on Friday 4 October 2024.

For more information on the Proposals Paper, including how to have your say, go to consult.industry.gov.au/ai-regulatory-guardrails.

More information on the Voluntary AI Safety Standard is available at industry.gov.au/VAISS.