The combined AS/NZS ISO 3834 + AS/NZS 5131 certification service

Image: Weld Australia

Weld Australia has launched the AS/NZS ISO 3834 + AS/NZS 5131 certification service – a streamlined, cost-effective solution for welding and structural steel compliance.

Weld Australia has announced the launch of a combined certification service for AS/NZS ISO 3834 and AS/NZS 5131. This new offering streamlines the certification process for fabricators and structural steel manufacturers, reducing time, cost, and administrative burden while ensuring compliance with both critical standards.

This service is only available to businesses certified to AS/NZS ISO 3834, or those doing a dual certification. AS/NZS 5131 certification is provided as an additional component – not as a stand-alone certification.

By integrating the audits for AS/NZS ISO 3834 and AS/NZS 5131, Weld Australia eliminates redundant certification processes, providing a simplified, efficient, and cost-effective solution. Companies seeking AS/NZS ISO 3834 certification can now opt to include AS/NZS 5131 as part of a single audit, ensuring compliance with welding quality and structural steel requirements in one streamlined step.

“Our new AS/NZS ISO 3834+ certification service is a game-changer for the Australian welding and structural steel industry. We know that managing multiple certification processes can be complex and time-consuming, which is why we developed this streamlined solution. Our combined certification offering removes unnecessary duplication, making compliance easier and more accessible for businesses of all sizes,” said CEO of Weld Australia, Geoff Crittenden.

“By consolidating audits into a single, integrated process, companies will experience significant cost savings, as they no longer need to undergo separate assessments. Additionally, the time and effort saved by avoiding multiple audits will allow businesses to focus on operational efficiency and quality outcomes rather than administrative burdens.

“As the peak body representing welding in Australia, Weld Australia is uniquely positioned to deliver expert-led certification services. With an independent review board, a strong commitment to continuous improvement, and consistent internal audit processes, Weld Australia ensures certification is rigorous, reliable, and aligned with industry best practices.”

AS/NZS ISO 3834 Quality requirements for fusion welding of metallic materials specifies the production control requirements expected for fusion-welded products globally, whether fabricated on-site or in a workshop. It is the internationally recognised benchmark for welding quality, ensuring efficient, high-quality welding processes.

AS/NZS 5131 Structural steelwork fabrication specifies the structural steelwork fabrication and erection requirements to achieve compliance with the National Construction Code (NCC).

Companies must first be certified to AS/NZS ISO 3834 by Weld Australia before they can obtain AS/NZS 5131 certification. Weld Australia does not offer stand-alone AS/NZS 5131 certifications.

Key benefits of combined certification:

• Streamlined process: A single audit covering both standards, eliminating redundant auditing activities.

• Cost savings: A lower price point than obtaining the certifications separately, improving affordability.

• Time and effort reduction: Simplifies compliance, reduces administrative burdens, and minimises operational disruptions.

• Superior service: Weld Australia’s team of qualified experts provides support and guidance.

• Single certifying body: Eliminates the need to coordinate with multiple certifying authorities.

For more information or to apply for combined AS/NZS ISO 3834 + AS/NZS 5131 certification, visit: https://weldaustralia.com.au/qualification-certification/company-certification/as-nzs-iso-3834-plus-certification/