The Australian Government awards $14m to Powering Australia growth centre

Image: Vadim/adobe.stock.com

The Australian Government has awarded 14 million to Powering Australia Limited to establish the industry growth centre, designed to help Australian businesses manufacture renewable energy technologies locally.

The Powering Australia growth centre will fund activities and provide services to help commercialise locally manufactured renewable energy technologies and ideas.

It will encourage connections between critical minerals producers and renewable technology manufacturers.

And is to include a First Nations Advisor to build First Nations business management capabilities in renewable technologies.

Minister for industry and science, Hon Ed Husic said “Batteries, renewables and other low-emissions technologies offer huge opportunities for Australian industry to create jobs and the sovereign capabilities critical to our economic success.”

This investment supports the Australia Made Battery Plan to provide advanced technology and skills development to businesses looking to locally manufacture renewable technologies.

“This $14 million investment is targeted support to grow Aussie know-how in these emerging areas,” said Husic.

The centre also aligns with the National Reconstruction Fund’s priority area of renewables, value adding in resources and low-emissions technologies.