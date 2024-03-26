The AMW2024 App

Image: Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute

Navigate Australian Manufacturing Week from the palm of your hand.

What would be better than having a mobile App on your phone with you on the AMW2024 show floor with all your selected companies, their stands, where they are and what they are showing.

Registrations are now open for Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW2024), held at the Sydney International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour. Organised and run by the Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL), AMW2024 will occupy more than 6,570 square metres of exhibition space at the ICC, with over 250 organisations taking stands to showcase the latest manufacturing technologies, processes, and support services.

Don’t miss out! Register online now at australianmanufacturingweek.com.au

First of all, Download the AMW Expo mobile app for your device from your preferred store, and log in using the same details you used to create your MyShowPlanner profile as the show approached.

You can now log in to the App and everything will be there for you on your phone or your networked iPad or tablet.

Search products that are of specific interest to you.

View the entire Exhibitor list.

Research your relevant Product Zones.

Navigate the Show Floor Plan to find the key exhibitors.

Even tee-up meetings with company representatives.

Receive important notifications so you don’t miss out on events and activities during the show.

So, if you haven’t done so already, REGISTER NOW online to visit Australian Manufacturing Week in Sydney. This show is going to be the place to be!

australianmanufacturingweek.com.au