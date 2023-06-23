The added value behind ‘Australian Made’

The value of buying ‘Australian Made’ goes well beyond the product itself.

Australian Made products are not only made to some of the world’s highest manufacturing and safety standards, they also have significant social, environmental and ethical benefits making them the preferred choice for many Australians.

Australian Made chief executive, Ben Lazzaro, explained, “It should come as no surprise that products that carry ‘made in Australia’ branding are viewed in a positive light. In recent times, there has been a demonstrable acknowledgement from consumers of the many benefits of buying Australian.

“When you buy Aussie products, you are investing thousands of Australians at all stages of the supply chain, from the local makers and growers to wholesalers and retailers – the flow-on effects from these purchases can be significant.”

“We are finding consumers are becoming more discerning with their purchasing choices and seeking out unique Aussie products made ethically or with minimal environmental impact–attributes inherent to many Australian-made products. The ‘made in Australia’ claim also makes a compelling statement about generating local jobs and economic activity.”

The surge in consumer demand for Aussie products has presented a welcomed opportunity for some Aussie manufacturers to expand their markets, but it’s also presented a challenge for consumers – how can they be sure the products they buy are genuine Australian?

Here, the famous Australian Made logo provides a solution for consumers and businesses. As Australia’s only registered country of origin certification trademark, it is the true mark of Aussie authenticity.”

For more than 35 years, the Australian Made logo has helped thousands of brands communicate their Australian credentials to consumers, businesses and all levels of government. It does this instantly and clearly, making it a powerful sales and marketing asset for authentic Aussie brands, and a helpful shopping aid for consumers around the globe.

Recent Roy Morgan research found 99 per cent of Australians recognise the Australian Made logo, with the vast majority (92 per cent) confident products displaying the logo are made in Australia.

97 per cent of Australians also associate the iconic kangaroo logo with the support of local jobs and employment opportunities, 95 per cent with safe and high-quality products, 89 per cent with the use of ethical labour and 78 per cent with sustainability.

“Despite the sometimes challenging and confusing messaging, it’s important to remember the effect of shoppers’ continued support,” said Lazzaro. “

Supporting Aussie manufacturers encourages and assists Aussie businesses to innovate and build on their success, as well as providing pathways to new markets. It is key to Australia’s self-sufficiency and long-term prosperity.

As such, it’s important to support our Aussie manufacturers that are making high-quality products, creating jobs and delivering positive knock-on effects throughout the supply chain, to ultimately help deliver a more prosperous Australia.”

To find authentic Aussie products look for the iconic Australian Made green and gold kangaroo, and visit http://www.australianmade.com.au – Australia’s biggest online directory of genuine Aussie products.