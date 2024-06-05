The 21st Annual Endeavour Awards

Image: Endeavour Awards

In the heart of Australia’s manufacturing industry, an annual tradition returns in 2024, bringing attention to innovation, excellence, and achievement.

The Endeavour Awards, now celebrating their 21st year in 2024, stand as a testament to the resilience, creativity, and dedication of the Australian manufacturing sector.

Recognised as the premier awards program within the industry, this event serves not only as a platform for honouring outstanding achievements but also as a catalyst for collaboration, networking, and learning.

Hosted by Manufacturers’ Monthly, the Endeavour Awards bring together stakeholders from across the manufacturing landscape to celebrate the industry’s many successes.

It’s a night of camaraderie and recognition, where remarkable personalities and enterprises are lauded for their contributions to the sector.

But more than just a ceremony, the Endeavour Awards provide a vital opportunity for manufacturers to connect, share insights, and inspire one another to greater heights.

This year’s awards ceremony promises to be particularly special, as it highlights the innovative businesses that are driving progress and shaping the future of manufacturing in Australia.

From cutting-edge technologies to ground-breaking processes, the Endeavour Awards will showcase the best and brightest in the industry, providing them with well-deserved industry-wide recognition.

Nominations

In 2024, the Endeavour Awards will return on Thursday 7 November in Melbourne.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a rising star, the Endeavour Awards offer an unparalleled opportunity to showcase your accomplishments and gain recognition for your contributions.

Nomination for the Endeavour Awards are now open in 10 categories. The Awards are a chance to highlight the exceptional work happening within the industry and inspire others.

You can nominate yourself, a colleague or someone you think deserves national recognition for its great achievements and hard work.

Nominating for the Endeavour Awards is free and must be completed using the online form by Friday, September 20, 2024, at 11:59 pm.

Once nominations are closed, they cannot be withdrawn. Each nomination must include a high-resolution image suitable for print and supporting documentation.

Products/technologies must be manufactured/commercially available in Australia and nominated companies/sites must operate within the country.

Executives nominated must reside and work in Australia. Finalists are required to have a representative at the Gala Awards evening if successful.

Our sponsors

Among the esteemed sponsors of the Endeavour Awards are organisations that are themselves pillars of excellence within the manufacturing community.

Weld Australia, representing the welding profession, is dedicated to ensuring the industry’s competitiveness both locally and globally.

Through its membership-based organisation, Weld Australia provides invaluable resources and support to professionals, helping them stay at the forefront of their field.

Bestech Australia, another proud sponsor, supplies state-of-the-art industrial sensors, instrumentation, and teaching equipment to a wide range of industries.

With a commitment to quality customer service and a portfolio of world-leading products, Bestech Australia plays a vital role in advancing innovation and efficiency across various sectors.

SEW-EURODRIVE, a global leader in mechanical power transmission equipment, proudly sponsors the Most Innovative Manufacturing Company Award.

With a focus on delivering integrated solutions and cutting-edge technologies, SEW-EURODRIVE exemplifies the spirit of innovation that drives progress in the manufacturing sector.

BDO Australia, a leading provider of accountancy, tax, and advisory services, sponsors the Excellence in Growth category.

Drawing on deep sector experience and a global network, BDO Australia offers manufacturers practical and strategic guidance to improve their performance, manage risks, and embrace the opportunities of Industry 4.0.

As the manufacturing landscape continues to evolve, events like the Endeavour Awards play a crucial role in celebrating achievements, fostering collaboration, and driving progress.

They remind us of the ingenuity and resilience that define the Australian manufacturing sector and inspire us to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

In the spirit of the Endeavour Awards, let the industry celebrate the achievements of the past, embrace the challenges of the future, and continue to build a vibrant and prosperous manufacturing industry for generations to come.

Becoming a sponsor

The Endeavour Awards present an array of compelling opportunities for companies eager to elevate their brand as an industry frontrunner.

By participating, brands gain significant exposure to a discerning and well-established audience, solidifying their position through affiliation with the foremost Awards program in the manufacturing sector.

The range of Award categories also provides the opportunity to align your brand with a category that reflects your business values and direction.

If you’re interested in sponsoring at the 2024 Endeavour Awards, please contact our Business Development Manager, Emily Gorgievska at 0432 083 392.

Alternatively, you can email Emily at emily.gorgievska@primecreative.com.au