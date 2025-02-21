Textron Aviation to open new Essendon service facility

L-R: Stefan Wenger, vice president, International Customer Service Centers, Textron Aviation, Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Global Customer Support, Textron Aviation, Brendan Pihan, CEO, Essendon Fields Airport, Peter Funder, general manager development, Essendon Fields Airport at the new facility site in Melbourne. Image: Craig Moodie

Textron Aviation has announced an expansion of its Australian footprint with the construction of a service facility at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne to maximise support for Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker customers in the region.

The new facility will add more space for servicing aircraft, aiding in faster scheduling with minimal down time to keep customers flying.

“Building this new facility to support the more than 1,400 aircraft operating in the APAC region demonstrates our commitment to providing the strongest combination of factory-direct maintenance and service solutions available for our customers,” said senior vice president, Global Customer Support, Brian Rohloff.

“This investment will grow our capacity and help us to better assist customers with scheduled maintenance, modifications and aircraft-on-ground support.”

Construction is set to begin March 2025, with the facility expected to be fully functional by early 2026.

The new facility will more than double the square footage of the company’s current facility to more than 3,000 square metres.

Based on customer feedback, it will be in a more central location within the airport, add a Textron Aviation parts stockroom leading to faster shipping for customers and add a more comfortable lounge for customers to utilise while the aircraft is being serviced.

This news follows Textron Aviation’s announcement in June 2024 that the company moved to a larger, modernised facility at Jandakot airport in Perth, and added a parts warehouse at Essendon Fields airport to grow service capacity and support parts availability in the region.

In addition, Premiair Aviation Maintenance, an Australian service center acquired by Textron Aviation in 2020, has changed its name to Textron Aviation Australia.