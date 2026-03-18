An Australian-first textile recovery facility has opened in Ipswich, backed by a $4.9 million investment from the QLD Government.

The facility, delivered in partnership with The Salvation Army, is designed to tackle one of the fastest growing environmental challenges by processing up to 5000 tonnes of used clothing and textiles each year.

Around 200,000 tonnes of clothing is sent to landfill annually in Australia. The new facility aims to divert a significant portion of unusable textiles, transforming them into new products.

Using advanced artificial intelligence and robotics, the automated site sorts and decontaminates textiles at scale, including separating materials and removing components such as buttons and zippers.

Sellable items will be directed to Salvos Stores for resale, while unwearable materials will be recycled into products including soundproofing and insulation, or processed into fibres for new fabric and blankets.

Minister for the environment and tourism Andrew Powell said the project demonstrated the government’s commitment to improving waste outcomes.

“The Crisafulli Government has supported the delivery of this Australian-first facility that will turn today’s waste into tomorrow’s products,” minister Powell said.

“This facility will reduce the amount of textile waste going to landfill, but it will also unlock new economic opportunities and support Queensland’s transition to a sustainable economy.

“After a decade of decline under Labor recycling rates went backwards, but we are determined to change that.

“We recognise the critical need for waste infrastructure in Queensland, and we are taking action to deliver it through this new nation-leading facility.”

Head of Salvos Stores Nic Baldwin said the opening marked a significant milestone for the organisation.

“It’s about taking real, practical steps to reduce textile waste and keep more out of landfill, while continuing to find new ways to generate vital funding for the life-changing programs of The Salvation Army,” Mr Baldwin said.

“Every step forward helps us create lasting impact for both people and the environment.”