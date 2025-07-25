Textile manufacturer CE Bartlett expands with new jobs

Only a few knitting factories remain in Australia, including two in Melbourne and Silver Fleece Image: Adobe Stock/Textures and Patterns

CE Bartlett’s newly completed three-stage expansion in Ballarat is set to boost regional jobs and strengthen Victoria’s advanced manufacturing sector, thanks to support from the Victorian Government.

Minister for regional development Jaclyn Symes visited the Wendouree site this week to celebrate the redevelopment, which was backed by Regional Development Victoria.

The upgrades have created 22 jobs and significantly increased the company’s production capacity.

Family-owned and operating in Ballarat since 1956, CE Bartlett now boasts expanded floor space in its water tank liner and general assembly areas, alongside the installation of advanced industrial sewing machinery.

The company can now manufacture a broader range of high-value textile products for industries including agriculture, transportation, viticulture and blinds.

The upgrades also position CE Bartlett to meet growing demand from the camping and outdoor recreation sector, particularly in trailer manufacturing.

“CE Bartlett have been a prominent supplier for various industries for nearly 70 years, and I’m pleased to see these works will help the proud family-owned business go from strength to strength,” Symes said.

Parliamentary secretary for regional development Michaela Settle added: “We’re all about backing advanced manufacturing right here in our regions — creating local jobs and helping get more of our great products out to the rest of Australia and beyond.”

The expansion forms part of the government’s broader investment strategy, with more than $47 billion spent on regional projects over the past decade.

Ballarat MP Juliana Addison said the investment is paying off locally: “With 22 new local jobs created through this important expansion project, we’re delivering for Ballarat workers and the regional economy.”

CE Bartlett CEO Dave Thomas confirmed the impact of the investment.

“The recent completion of the Three-Phase Business Expansion Project has significantly increased CE Bartlett’s manufacturing capacity and workforce capability. We have enhanced our readiness to deliver on future defence contracts and improved our ability to undertake large-scale projects across a range of industries.”

Elsewhere in Ballarat, upgrades supported by the government include new facilities at JG King’s Project Windows and Doors, and continued development of the Ballarat West Employment Zone, which is helping attract businesses such as Field Air and John Valves.

More information is available at rdv.vic.gov.au.