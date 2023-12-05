Territory embracing greener future with electric cars

The Northern Territory Government is charging towards a renewable future with 64 new electric vehicles (EVs) within its fleet, including one EV at the Territory Wildlife Park, which has replaced two petrol vehicles.

That popular Darwin park will soon replace its diesel trains with electric shuttle trains.

Committed to purchasing 200 electric fleet vehicles by 2030, the NT Government is well on track to achieve its target.

The fleet now boasts 64 electric vehicles, surpassing the 2023 target of 40, with another 49 on order.

To support the integration of these new EVs, 46 charging points and 62 charging stations have been installed in Government-leased buildings across Darwin, Katherine and Alice Springs. This infrastructure will ensure convenient and reliable charging options for the expanding electric fleet.

The NT Government is at the forefront of promoting the adoption of electric vehicles among Territory businesses. By leading the way and providing certainty for investments in EV uptake, the government aims to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in the Territory.

This initiative aligns with the NT Government’s Roadmap to Renewables, the NT Climate Change Response Towards 2050, and the Digital Territory Strategy, demonstrating Government’s commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions.

Last year, the NT Government reduced registration and stamp duty fees for plug-in EVs and introduced the Electric Vehicle Charger (Residential and Business) Grant Scheme.

The NT Government’s EV Charger Grant Scheme is still running and funding is available for both Territorians and Territory businesses. To date, $300,000 has been allocated, which includes 100 residential grants of $1,000 and 80 business grants of $2,500. The grants are for the purchase and installation of EV chargers.