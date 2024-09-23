Telix Pharmaceuticals expands US operations with new acquisition

Image: Buonaventura/stock.adobe.com

Australian company, Telix Pharmaceuticals, has come to an agreement to acquire RLS, an American radio pharmacy network that distribute pharamaecutials such as therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

The acquisition is set to expand Telix’s North American manufacturing footprint and establish a next generation radiometal production network to benefit Telix and select strategic commercial partners.

The acquisition of RLS is aligned to Telix’s investment strategy around vertically integrated supply chain, manufacturing, and distribution.

This is set to furth enabling the delivery of future clinical and commercial radiopharmaceutical products.

Telix managing director and Group CEO, Dr Christian Behrenbruch, said the acquisition is part of the Company’s ongoing investment focus around vertical integration and building integrated supply chains.

“Our vision is to build a radiometal production and distribution network fit for the future. By combining the ARTMS platform and the RLS network, we can scale up the production of key isotopes and build a stable and consistent supply of PET and SPECT diagnostic tracers, along with therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals across the U.S. for the benefit of Telix, our partners and the patients we serve,” said Behrenbruch.

“As we grow and commercialise new products, this investment ensures we can continue to deliver to this standard, alongside our key trusted distribution partners.”

The company views this as a necessary measure to ensure product integrity and delivery, and to strengthen and complement existing commercial partnerships.

Telix will leverage RLS’ 31 licensed radiopharmacies located in major metropolitan areas across the U.S. to build a radiometal production and distribution network.

This network will be for key therapeutic and diagnostic isotopes alongside last-mile delivery of finished unit doses in relevant markets.

The RLS footprint includes over 100,000 square ft of appropriately licensed expansion space that can be utilised to meet rapidly growing production demand.

The acquisition also provides a clear pathway to extensively deploy Telix’s Irradiation System cyclotron technology.

This technology aims to enable standardised, high-efficiency and cost-effective production of radiometals.

By augmenting its existing distribution network, Telix aims to provide additional supply chain backup and improve capacity to meet future demand.

The company will also focus on broadening access for patients across the entire U.S. market, including under-served populations.

The acquisition aligns Telix’s pharmaceutical development workforce with RLS’ highly skilled and multi-disciplinary radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, supply chain and operational expertise.

RLS will continue to service its existing customers and operate as an independent business unit under Telix Manufacturing Solutions.

This includes other key Telix brands with multi-vendor and third-party relationships such as IsoTherapeutics and Optimal Tracers.

As part of the Telix Manufacturing Solutions business vertical, RLS will become a key node in Telix’s network of U.S. manufacturing and distribution partnerships and is geographically complementary to the company’s state-of-the-art GMP 3 production facility located in Belgium.

CEO of RLS, Stephen Belcher, said the company is looking forward to becoming a part of the Telix Group ecosystem.

“The RLS management team has emphasised quality, reliability and flexibility, and by leveraging Telix’s support, we will be able to expand our capabilities further and, together, build the radiopharmaceutical company of the future,” said Belcher.

“We see this as a very positive step for the company, our people and our customer base.”

The acquisition is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2025.