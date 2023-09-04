TECO’s energy-reliable motors: empowering the paper and board industry

In the paper and board industry, electricity generation plays a vital role, relying on diverse sources such as coal, natural gas, or biomass. This power is crucial for operating essential equipment and machinery.

In some cases, the electricity produced is then sold back to the grid – making paper and board mills energy self-sufficient – reducing the reliance on external sources of power.

Conveyor systems are vital components in paper and board mills, facilitating the efficient transportation of raw materials and finished products. While some mills already achieve energy self-sufficiency, the integration of equipment that further minimises on-site power consumption leads to significant cost reductions.

TECO Australia and New Zealand offers cutting-edge motor and drive solutions designed for a wide array of industries, with a particular focus on energy efficiency and durability.

TECO MAXe3 premium high-efficiency electric motors is specifically designed for industrial applications, including the demanding paper and board industry. These motors are designed to deliver exceptional energy efficiency, minimise maintenance requirements, and provide unmatched reliability.

Key benefits and features:

Use advanced technologies such as high-grade magnetic silicon-steel laminations, optimised winding designs, and improved ventilation systems.

They can deliver energy savings of up to 50% compared to standard efficiency motors.

Helps reduce overall energy consumption in industrial processes.

Lower operating costs and improve sustainability.

Designed for durability and reliability in harsh environments.

They feature robust construction, high-quality bearings, and advanced sealing systems.

They help protect against dust and moisture ingress, ensuring long service life, as the TECO MaxE3 motors have a true IP66 protection rating.

TECO’s True IP66 is achieved by the use of porous drain plugs ensuring maximum protection from any ingress of dust & water yet allowing the ability to drain any condensation within the unit.

MAXE3 motors have minimal maintenance requirements.

For applications that demand exceptional precision and accuracy, TECO presents the Variable Speed Drives, specifically designed to meet the rigorous requirements of the paper and board industry. TECO VSD can be used to control a wide range of motors, including AC induction and Permanent magnet motors.

Key benefits and features:

The TECO VSD offers a variety of advanced features, including advanced tuning algorithms, real-time monitoring, and diagnostics, and support for a wide range of communication protocols.

The advanced tuning algorithms of TECO VSD allow precise and accurate control of motor speed, torque, and position.

Real-time monitoring and diagnostics ensure that the motor is running efficiently and that any issues can be addressed promptly.

The TECO VSD supports a variety of feedback options, including encoder and resolver which ensures accurate and reliable motor control.

TECO and Motion offer customers tailored and comprehensive solutions by combining their respective strengths. As a distributor, Motion provides TECO’s high-quality electric motors and drives to customers and offers expertise in various applications.

TECO’s exceptional solutions technology and Motion’s industry expertise combine to deliver reliable and efficient solutions, along with exceptional value and service to their customers.

Together, TECO and Motion can provide innovative solutions that help customers achieve their goals.

For more information on TECO’s range of products, visit your local Motion branch today.