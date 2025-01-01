Tech uptake can help productivity woes if we get workforce and regulation right

The enthusiasm for technology investment from Australian industry is one of the keys to turning around our poor productivity performance. Image: Kampan/stock.adobe.com

Of our economic challenges, our productivity performance of recent years is arguably the most pernicious.

Association Comment Innes Willox, Chief Executive, The Australian Industry Group

Australia has worryingly seen low growth in labour productivity over the five years since the pandemic. As productivity is the foundation of national wealth, we cannot hope to achieve any of our economic or social goals if this pattern is allowed to continue.

Increasing our levels of technology investment is viewed as a key step needed to right the productivity ship. It allows businesses to innovate their products and processes, more efficiently deploy their workforces, and compete more effectively in local and global markets.

But the proof of the pudding is in the eating. While the national discussion often focuses on making new technologies – be they for automation, artificial intelligence or net zero – the real productivity gains only come when these are deployed at scale across industry.

How is Australian industry approaching the question of technology investment and deployment in today’s straitened economic conditions?

New Ai Group research shows there is considerable optimism among business leaders, but more work to be done to fix workforce and regulatory gaps.

The good news from our report, Technology Adoption in Australian Industry: Commercial, Workforce and Regulatory Drivers, is that business leaders are clearly committed to technology investment.

Of the 182 businesses we surveyed, 84 per cent reported that they are actively adopting new technologies in some way. Most of these firms, across all sizes and industry verticals, report active adoption, showing it is mainstream across the business community.

The reason is productivity. 88 per cent of business leaders tell us improving efficiency is their leading objective when investing in technology, with financial returns and market positioning also high ranked.

The survey group, which employs 27,271 people, said managing workforce challenges is a central concern. With Australia’s labour market being at its tightest level since the 1970s, and skills shortages widespread, tech investments are viewed as a means of multiplying the productivity and potential of a constrained workforce.

Equally pleasingly, around half of business leaders, with $14 billion in revenue, tell us they are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) or net zero transition technologies.

AI adoption is viewed in similar terms to general technology – a means to augment workforce capability and drive productivity improvements. Net zero investment instead targets regulatory requirements and/or market pressures to reduce carbon emissions in industrial sectors.

This data suggests there is much to cheer in our tech investment – and ultimately productivity – outlook. But despite the optimism, there are also major fetters holding our performance back.

Workforce capability is the most significant, with 54 per cent of business leaders reporting technology skills constraints. The issue is whether existing staff can effectively utilise new technologies, and whether broader business processes can be adjusted around its implementation.

This finding reaffirms a well-established proposition: that the uptake of technology is as much about people as it is about the technology itself. Developing new technology in Australia can only go so far if we can’t organise and skill our workplaces to put it to best use.

It also shows that improving investment will require positive reform to our skills and industrial relations systems. Training systems need to be designed around the technology landscape of the future, not the past. Inflexibilities in our workplaces – which are unfortunately compounded by recent changes to the IR system – will have a chilling effect on technology adoption as well.

Regulatory factors were also a major inhibitor, but not in the way you might expect.

Take AI for example, where business leaders report healthy doses of both optimism and caution. They recognise that without appropriate controls and precautions, AI adoption could pose risks for both the business and society at large. Yet a lack of regulatory guidelines mean they are unsure of how to deploy AI safely and responsibly.

Clear and consistent AI regulation would go a long way to enabling businesses to move from experimenting to investing with confidence.

Similar regulatory factors inhibit investment in net zero technologies. Business leaders report uncertain returns and financing challenges as the proximate barriers to investment, but underlying these is the problem of policy certainty. With energy policy settings at the federal and state levels changing so rapidly, it becomes impossible to properly cost and commit to investment decisions.

In the words of one of our members: “Our business has a huge opportunity to develop decarbonisation products for industry, but investment is being destabilised by policy uncertainty.”

The enthusiasm for technology investment from Australian industry is welcome and is one of the keys to turning around our poor productivity performance.

One of the best ways to drive productivity outcomes will be to address the workforce constraints and regulatory gaps holding our technological progress back.

Read Ai Group’s Technology Adoption in Australian Industry: Commercial workforce

and regulatory drivers here: https://go.aigroup.com.au/techadoption