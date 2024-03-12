Tech transformation for manufacturers

Image: iStocker/stock.adobe.com

Streamlining, data access, cost control and other business management benefits for manufacturers.

Manufacturing is all about balance. Balancing the incoming supply of materials and parts, production, and storage of goods with outgoing orders and shipping is a constant challenge, particularly in a tough market where competition is fierce, and margins are slim.

Too many manufacturers are still using older software systems to manage their staff, workflow, and inventory.

This can mean:

Slower processes

Problems balancing supply and demand

Wasted time and materials

Lack of visibility

That’s why more manufacturing businesses are turning to cloud business management platforms. The right system will help address your current challenges and pave the way for sustainable growth.

An adaptable solution will streamline your inefficient processes and resolve many of the challenges facing your business.

Enter MYOB Advanced Manufacturing Edition – a game-changing ERP solution designed to revolutionise operations and future-proof businesses.

Harnessing the Power of Real-Time Data

MYOB Advanced Manufacturing Edition offers unparalleled insight into every facet of your operations. From sales to materials management and production, the platform provides real-time data crucial for informed decision-making. By capturing total manufacturing costs and facilitating precise planning, MYOB Advanced empowers manufacturers to optimise efficiency and maximise production value.

Tailored Features for Manufacturing Excellence

At the core of the MYOB Advanced Manufacturing Edition lies a suite of features designed specifically for the manufacturing industry. Seamlessly integrating manufacturing, inventory management, and accounting, the platform ensures a smooth flow of operations. With MYOB Advanced, you can effortlessly manage raw materials, track production revisions, and maintain financial clarity throughout your manufacturing processes.

The Future of Manufacturing Management is Now

By leveraging cloud-based infrastructure, MYOB Advanced delivers unparalleled agility and competitiveness. The result? You can confidently navigate market shifts and emerging trends, secure in the knowledge that your operations are future ready.

Key Features Driving Manufacturing Success:

Comprehensive Financial Control: MYOB Advanced provides robust financial management tools, including GST handling, ensuring complete control over financial aspects.

Integrated Management: From lead and supplier management to distribution and stock control, MYOB Advanced enables seamless collaboration across departments and locations.

Enhanced Automation: Utilise mobile devices for data capture and access, facilitating real-time insights and agile decision-making on the production floor.

Diverse Functionalities: Explore a range of features such as CRM integration, fixed asset management, project-based accounting, multi-company consolidation, and customisable workflows.

Enhancing Manufacturing Operations

Bill of Materials and Routing:

Integrated Material Management: Seamlessly connect materials, work instructions, and overhead costs to operations, enabling time-phased release of materials.

Comprehensive Bill of Materials: Enjoy the flexibility of multiple levels of bill of materials for both engineering and costed views, with cost calculations available at average, standard, and actual costs.

Precise Cost Calculations: Factor in tooling costs and overhead costs, including both fixed and variable components, for accurate cost assessments.

Production Management:

Holistic Cost Capture: Capture total manufacturing costs comprehensively, encompassing material, labour, machine, tool, overhead, and outside processes.

Flexible Scheduling: Employ multiple scheduling options, including forward and backward manufacturing scheduling methods, to optimise production timelines.

Performance Monitoring: Utilise detailed reports to monitor and manage performance, comparing actual costs against standard/planned costs across various elements.

Material Requirements Planning (MRP):

Supply and Demand Visibility: Gain a comprehensive view of all supply and demand dynamics, with the ability to create production and purchase orders directly from the planning screen.

Multi-level Planning: Employ full multi-level planning to ensure all requirements are met, enhancing operational efficiency and smooth production operations.

Detailed Planning: Enhance manufacturing resource planning by planning every requirement for every item without ignoring critical details.

Product Configurator:

Efficient Order Creation: Streamline order creation by copying or modifying existing configurations, maintaining a history of revisions and pricing roll-up capabilities.

Revision Management: Make multiple revisions of configurations while preserving a detailed history of changes.

Accurate Pricing: Determine actual unit prices based on chosen features and options, ensuring transparency and accuracy in pricing.

Estimating:

Comprehensive Estimation: Prepare estimates for existing or custom items, from simple summaries to detailed estimates using bill of material structures.

Revision Tracking: Maintain a history of revisions and creators for each estimate, facilitating accurate estimation of labour, material, and overhead costs.

The Manufacturer’s Advantage with MYOB Advanced:

MYOB Advanced is not just a software solution; it’s a strategic investment to unlock excellence throughout your operations:

Informed Decision-making: Swift decision-making with drill-down capabilities.

Increased Efficiency: Streamline processes to boost productivity and resource utilisation, driving operational excellence.

Simplified Financial Management: Navigate multi-entity workflows effortlessly, promoting efficient financial oversight.

Enhanced Planning and Coordination: Simplify product management and track designing/assembling activities with precision.

Data Visibility: Gain deeper insights into your financials, fostering informed decision-making.

Supply and Demand Optimisation: Respond effectively to market changes while optimising inventory and resources for cost control.

Quality Control: Ensure quality control measures are tracked at every stage.

IT Simplification: Minimise IT complexity and costs.

Harnessing the Cloud’s Potential:

In addition to the core benefits of MYOB Advanced, its cloud-based architecture offers unparalleled advantages:

Web Accessibility: Access critical information anytime, anywhere, facilitating better decision-making and operational flexibility.

Robust Security: Benefit from enterprise-grade security and data backup, safeguarding vital information against threats.

Cyberattack Defence: Mitigate the risk of server-based attacks with secure cloud storage solutions.

Enhanced Monitoring: Monitor financial and productivity metrics efficiently through remote access capabilities.

Is MYOB Advanced the Right Fit for You?

When considering an ERP system, numerous factors come into play, including features, functionality, cost, support quality, and availability. For manufacturers, MYOB Advanced emerges as a compelling choice, particularly for those engaged in discrete manufacturing and batch processing.

MYOB Advanced streamlines supply chain management processes from production to order management, making it an ideal solution for those seeking efficiency and scalability. Its cloud-based architecture minimises reliance on internal IT resources while providing financial predictability.

Moreover, MYOB Advanced boasts robust security measures, reliable data backup, and 24/7 guarded access, ensuring the safety of your business data—a paramount concern for any manufacturing operation.

Sergio Correa, Managing Director of DAABON Organic Australia, attests to the transformative impact of MYOB Advanced: “We could not have achieved this level of growth and efficiency without the streamlined processes and real-time data we now have thanks to MYOB Advanced and BusinessHub.”

Your Partner for Streamlined Success: BusinessHub

At BusinessHub, our commitment is to assist manufacturing businesses in streamlining operations and achieving financial and growth objectives. With a focus on delivering integrated solutions to the manufacturing sector, we ensure that your business remains poised for future success.

As the current MYOB Manufacturing Partner of the Year and four-time Excellence in Customer Experience Award winner, BusinessHub has a proven track record of distinction in the manufacturing industry and providing the highest level of customer experience.

Pioneers in MYOB Advanced

We stand as pioneers in driving the rapid expansion of MYOB Advanced, having delivered the very first MYOB Advanced solution across Australia and New Zealand to Codecom, a longstanding client for over a decade.

Ready to Transform Your Business?

In a competitive market and a challenging industry, it’s essential to equip yourself with the right tools. MYOB Advanced is just that – a tool to help you navigate challenges, reduce inefficiencies, and maximise performance in your manufacturing business.

Access your financial information, payroll, staff management tools, inventory, and other operations systems through one simple cloud portal. Information flows freely between different systems and customisable dashboards let you see key data at a glance.

If you’re ready to unlock the full potential of your business, take the next step by connecting with our manufacturing experts. Our no-cost, no-obligation consultations are designed to show you how MYOB Advanced Manufacturing will bring about remarkable improvements throughout your entire operations.

Start the discussion today: Call 1300 733 071, email contact@businesshub.com.au or visit us online at https://businesshub.com.au