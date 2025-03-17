Tech developed in NT to clean up global wastewater

Image: AMGC

Northern Territory-based Rise will advance the commercialisation of a fit-for-purpose Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) for use in global bathymetry surveys for global wastewater.

These surveys measure and map wastewater ponds – with co-investment from the Northern Territory Government.

Rise’s USV will be designed and tested specifically for use in wastewater ponds without ‘inlet works’. These ponds, which are present worldwide and used in areas of high rainfall or small populations such as the NT, allow inorganic matter to pass into wastewater management systems by design.

However, these ponds can be prone to heavy debris and existing monitoring solutions are incompatible in such circumstances.

Specifically developed to resolve this issue, Rise’s USV is intended to replace unreliable, unsafe, and unproductive methods of traditional pond surveys. Existing craft propellors can become entangled on debris, such as, organic or inorganic matter or dense weeds, or use more primitive methods whereby staff take measurements by prodding the bottom of wastewater ponds with a stick from a boat to determine sludge levels.

Rise and its team will introduce several crafts that float on rather than in wastewater. Rise’s USV will be fitted with the latest in technology, including sonar, GPS, and data logging capabilities to enable high-resolution 3D mapping of existing wastewater ponds to inform hydraulic performance allowing asset managers to determine when and how to desludge ponds, rectify issues, enhance asset performance, prolong asset life, and forward plan for upgrades.

Leaning in on advanced technologies including additive manufacturing (3D printing), automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital data, and rapid prototyping, this project is expected to generate new roles at the company and position Rise to progress from the prototype to a commercial manufactured product, and scale.

“By investing in local businesses like Rise we are building the Territory’s capabilities in advanced manufacturing and supporting emerging industries to grow, which creates local jobs and attracts new investment,” said Northern Territory minister for Advanced Manufacturing, The Hon Robyn Cahill OAM.

“Rise is a great example of using innovation to modernise wastewater management, improve industry practices and be leaders in the development of fit for purpose Unmanned Surface Vehicles for global bathymetry surveys.”

Working in collaboration with Charles Darwin University’s Northern Australia Centre for Autonomous Systems (NACAS), the two entities will leverage Territory skills and equipment to design, prototype and test the novel solution in Darwin with a view to moving to manufacture and commercial sales to local, national and international customers in the future.

“Support from the Territory Government via the AMEF will be transformational for Rise, not only will it mean that we can design, develop and prototype a product we know the world needs, but we can also manufacture it right here in the Territory,” said Stephen Goat, managing director for Rise.

Rise’s project is the twelfth business to receive co-investment through the AMEF, which was launched in 2021. Across all projects to date, the AMEF has spurred manufacturing activity which is expected to create over 200 new jobs and generate over $100 million for the Territory’s economy in its first five years.