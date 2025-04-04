TCA collaborates to protect Australia from cyber threats

Image: NongAsimo/stock.adobe.com

The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) collaborates to protect cybersecurity by partnering with the government, 26 Australian startups, peak bodies, major corporations, and the research sector to build sovereign cybersecurity capability.

TCA CEO, Damian Kassabgi, reinforced the importance of bringing industry, academic and government leaders together to build up Australia’s cyber security capabilities.

“This collaboration is a critical step to ensure industry and government are taking a coordinated approach to building Australia’s cyber security and resilience,” said Kassabgi.

Announced at the Australian Cyber Exchange 2025 (ACE 25), this highlighted the role that emerging innovators and start-ups play in addressing the challenges faced by large corporations – as they bring agility and fresh perspectives to the table, Kassabgi remarked.

The collaboration has the potential to accelerate the development of sovereign cyber security solutions, build scale, and ensure Australia remains resilient against cybercrime.

“By building connections and sharing intelligence and perspectives, Australian innovators and the research ecosystem can develop tailored solutions that enhance the resilience and growth of big corporations, while also driving their own success,” said Kassabgi.

Nicola Nicol, CommBank’s chief security officer, emphasised the significance of the partnership stating that collaboration is crucial to rapidly evolving landscapes.

“Government, industry, and emerging innovators must work as one to stay ahead of cyber threats,” said Nicol.

She continues to say that as threats become more sophisticated CBA remains committed to investing in innovation and fostering the collaboration needed to keep building sovereign security capabilities and safeguard Australia’s digital economy with a more self-reliant cyber ecosystem.

A key highlight of the collaboration is the opportunity for 26 Australian start-ups to pitch their cyber security solutions, display innovation and strengthen Australia’s cyber security defences.

“At Baidam, we see our role in building sovereign capability as twofold — delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions tailored to Australia’s unique threat landscape, and empowering vulnerable communities and First Nations communities to lead in this critical sector,” said Group CEO from Baidam Solutions Jack Reis.

Founder and CEO of Secure Code Warrior, Pieter Danhieux said that this collaboration is a game changer for Australia’s start-up community.

“Cybersecurity is a fundamental pillar of our national security, and Australian enterprises, not to mention the government, have a key role to play in safeguarding consumer data from threat actors and Nation-State attacks,” said Danhieux.