TasTAFE metals students benefit from VR/AR welding simulators

Image: industrieblick/stock.adobe.com

TasTAFE’s Metals students are now benefiting from the latest technology thanks to the arrival of twelve new portable ‘Welducation Simulators’.

TasTAFE is the first organisation in Australia to receive these new Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality simulators and use them for courses.



Minister for Skills and Training, Felix Ellis, said the new simulators were a cost-effective, safe, and effective way for students to learn the basics of metalwork.



“Learning in an ultra-realistic environment without no cost for materials, no waste, and no gases is a huge step forward for our learners,” said Ellis.



“And for new welders, there’s no chance of getting hurt, so as far as safety goes it makes a massive difference.”

Ellis said the simulators are proven to speed up the learning process allowing tradies to get into the workforce sooner.



“This government is committed to ensuring a job-ready generation of young Tasmanians through our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future,” said Ellis.



TasTAFE CEO, Grant Dreher, said TasTAFE welding students would now be learning on modern equipment that gave them job-focused experiences.



“This investment in new welding simulators aligns with our 10-year Strategic Plan, which has a learner-centric approach aimed at meeting the current and future needs of learners and developing them so they are work ready,” said Dreher.



The simulators, worth more than $490,000, are part of Tasmanian Government funding for workshop and equipment upgrades at TasTAFE and are being used in workshops in the North and North-West.



In July and August, TasTAFE Metals teachers statewide did two full days of training on the new simulators, learning what the machines do and how to program them for courses – and the simulators are already in use at the Burnie Campus.

TasTAFE education manager of Metals, Simon Bailey, said there are benefits for teachers, too.



“Teachers can log in externally and see how the learners are going. They can also replay the videos of what has been done to see how learners are going. It’s a really good learning tool,” said Bailey.