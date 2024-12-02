Tassie’s first large scale solar project locked in

Image: mvtstockshot/stock.adobe.com

In a huge step forward for the state’s renewable energy future, Tasmania’s first large scale solar project has been locked in.

Minister for Energy and Renewables, Nick Duigan, said Hydro Tasmania and the Northern Midlands Solar Farm have signed an offtake agreement, supporting the project to progress.

“Hydro Tasmania has secured 288MW as part of the Northern Midlands Solar Farm proposal,” said Duigan.

“The agreement between TasRex and Hydro Tasmania, will see construction of the state’s first large scale solar farm right here in the Northern Midlands.

Duigan said when operating at full capacity, the solar farm will be the state’s fourth largest generator.

“The 288MW solar farm will be capable of powering up to 70,000 homes,” he said.

“When operating at full capacity, the solar farm will be Tasmania’s fourth largest generator after Gordon and Poatina hydropower stations and the Tamar Valley Power Station, which is an incredible achievement.”

The project will begin construction in the coming months with power generation expected to be available in 2027 and 370 jobs expected to be created through the construction phase.

“This is a significant project that will diversify our state’s renewable energy generation mix and support job creation and economic growth in the local community the during construction and once commissioned,” said Duigan.

The Northern Midlands solar farm is a step towards our Government’s Tasmanian Renewable Energy Target to double on island renewable generation by 2040.

“We know that as our State grows, our energy demand is also growing. We also know we will need more energy to continue to meet Tasmania’s needs,” said Duigan.

“Our Government’s 2030 Strong Plan commits to a Tasmania First energy policy that creates the energy Tasmania needs for our future, while keeping power prices as low as possible for Tasmanians. We are delivering on this policy.”

TasRex CEO, Bess Clark said we are thrilled that Hydro Tasmania has demonstrated its confidence in TasRex and the Northern Midlands Solar Farm through the signing of this critical agreement.

“This transformative project redefines the possibilities for solar energy development in Tasmania and is an important step towards the Tasmanian Government’s 200 per cent renewable energy target,” said Clark.

“TasRex is excited about the benefits this project will bring to Tasmania, enabling more local clean energy and supporting local jobs for decades to come”.