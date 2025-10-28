Tasmanian learners can now gain job-ready skills through virtual, augmented, and mixed reality experiences at the state’s first immersive training facility.

TasTAFE’s Immersive Skills Lab offers learners the chance to practise in a risk-free, simulated environment before stepping onto a worksite, using technologies designed to mirror real-world conditions.

Minister for skills and jobs Felix Ellis said the facility marked a step change in vocational training.

“This is next-level training—interactive, immersive and built for the real world,” Ellis said. “By harnessing cutting-edge technology, we’re fast-tracking job readiness and making sure our training system keeps pace with industry.”

The Tasmanian Government contributed $250,000 to establish the lab, in partnership with Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone (BBAMZ) and TasTAFE. More than $1 million has been invested across 16 projects delivering innovative training solutions.

“Tasmania is open for business and TasTAFE is open to industry. By working in partnership with industry we’ve brought this facility to life in the real and virtual world,” Ellis said. “We are supporting innovative training solutions for learners while helping industry develop a skilled workforce. This government is delivering for Tasmania, with the Tasmanian Skills Plan ensuring learners and employers are central to job creation and economic growth.”

The lab’s virtual and augmented reality modules are expected to revolutionise how Tasmanians prepare for employment, offering safe, engaging, and highly practical learning experiences that respond directly to industry needs.

By integrating immersive technologies into vocational education, TasTAFE aims to reduce the gap between training and employment, ensuring graduates are equipped to meet the demands of modern workplaces.