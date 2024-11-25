Tasmanian manufacturer expands into the US defence market

Image: Janwar/stock.adobe.com

Tasmanian maritime simulations manufacturer, Pivot Maritime International, is set to supply portable simulator technology to the US Navy.

Premier and minister for Trade and Major Investment, Jeremy Rockliff, congratulated Pivot on the contract worth an initial USD $1.75 million following its participation in a trade and investment mission.

“Pivot Maritime International is Australia’s only manufacturer of maritime simulators and a global leader in portable systems,” said Rockliff.

“This contract is a great example of where a government can play a role to open the door, advocate, and then allow Tasmanian industry to do what they do best – walk through that door and deliver an outstanding product and capability that our Defence Allies around the world seek.”

Rockliff said the contract is also an example of how the state is a world leader in quality products and services.

“Tasmania is building a strong reputation for supplying high-quality products and services both throughout Australia and around the world, and a key part of the 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future is to support Tasmanian businesses to tap into new opportunities, diversify and become more resilient in the face of global economic headwinds,” he said.

“The Tasmanian Liberal Government will continue to stand right alongside our businesses as we champion their success.”

Pivot Maritime International managing director, Jeff Hawkins, said it had been a long road to break into the US market, with strong partnerships between government and industry contributing to the company’s market success.

“We have been pursuing the US market for several years and we have been able to demonstrate our simulation technology to key US defence stakeholders at domestic and US trade shows,” said Hawkins.

The US Navy will use Pivot’s simulators for training and assessment, in their quest to make navigators more capable by using real-time navigation equipment.

Pivot’s technologies and systems are now being used by several Navies around the world including the Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy, and now with the US Navy’s Military Sealift Command.

The company has experienced recent robust growth, driven by its cutting-edge technology.