Tasmanian green hydrogen industry takes leap forward

The vision of Tasmania becoming a global leader green hydrogen production has taken a a step forward after a successful expressions of interest process to secure a proponent.

Minister for Energy and Renewables, Nick Duigan, announced Bell Bay Power Fuels as the provisional proponent for the Tasmanian Green Hydrogen Hub.

“The recent EOI process seeking project partners received five high-quality submissions, signalling a strong level of industry interest and confidence in establishing a hydrogen industry in Tasmania,” he said.

“The Hub has the potential to produce 45,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen a year – enough to fuel over 2,200 heavy vehicles for a year.

“Around 740 direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created, including energy specialists such as engineers and technicians. Construction will provide work for local skilled trades like concreters, metalworkers, fitters and electricians.”

Duigan said that as Australia’s leading renewable energy state, Tasmania has competitive advantages to offer industry and the world.

“That’s why the 2025-26 Budget has $64.8m over the next four years, to progress strategic renewable energy projects and build a better Tasmania: now, and for the future,” he said.

“We’re bringing on new generation and delivering our Tasmanian Renewable Energy Target with our $14.4m Renewable Energy Approvals Pathway, progressing clean fuels through the Tasmanian Green Hydrogen Hub and preparing to capitalise on future industries with the Renewable Energy Services Hub.”

Duigan said the State Government is demonstrating it’s commitment to progress Project Marinus by provisioning $300m equity contingent that will be required should Marinus achieve a positive Final Investment Decision by all three governments by August 2025.