A new Research, Development, Innovation and Testing Facility at the Australian Maritime College’s Beauty Point campus will accelerate next-generation maritime technology development through a partnership with UK-based SubSea Craft.

Covering roughly 250 square metres and offering direct waterfront access, the site will include workshops, offices and collaborative spaces to support applied research, trials and product evaluation.

The partnership pairs SubSea Craft’s advanced maritime design expertise with AMC’s research and testing capabilities and is expected to begin operations in early 2026.

“The partnership with SubSea Craft represents another significant step forward in AMC’s vision to create a national Defence, Maritime, Innovation and Design Precinct,” said Mal Wise, Principal of the Australian Maritime College. “It brings industry and academia together in a way that gives our students and staff exposure to the technologies defining the future of maritime operations.”

SubSea Craft CEO Camilla Martin said the new facility would provide an ideal environment for the company to advance its technologies and support growth across the region.

“This facility provides the ideal environment for our team to develop, test and refine emerging technologies that enhance operational capability in the most demanding environments,” Ms Martin said. “Our investment in Tasmania reflects our confidence in the region and our commitment to serving customers across Australia and the Indo-Pacific.”

The partnership builds on AMC’s reputation as Australia’s leading maritime research and education institution and underlines Tasmania’s growing role in the nation’s defence innovation network.

Officials say the facility will enable closer industry-academia collaboration, provide hands-on opportunities for students and staff, and support trials that could feed into national and regional maritime capability-building efforts.