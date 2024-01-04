Tasmania invests in skills and training with new $285m agreement

Image supplied: Adobe Stock

The Tasmanian Government has signed up to the new National Skills Agreement, which will enable access to up to almost $285 million in Commonwealth funding for Tasmania.



The five-year National Skills Agreement (NSA), which will take effect from January 2024, was developed under principles agreed by National Cabinet and will embed national cooperation and strategic investment in the Tasmanian vocational education and training (VET) sector.

Minister for Skills, Training and Workforce Growth, Felix Ellis, said the new agreement was based on a shared commitment for high-quality, responsive and accessible VET.

“The agreement sets out how governments will work together and how we can tackle workforce challenges, boost productivity and help Australians get the skills they need to get ahead,” Ellis said.

“We’ve secured a good deal for Tasmania that builds on our significant investment of $660 million already committed to skills and workforce growth in the Tasmanian budget.

“The new model for VET funding means that Tasmania can deliver on national priorities like clean energy, the care sector and digital skills and take advantage of emerging industries and opportunities for the State.

“The agreement complements work already underway in the Tasmanian VET system and gives us flexibility to deliver the training needed to grow our skilled workforce and to respond to the changing needs of critical industries.” Ellis said.

Federal minister for skills and training, Brendan O’Connor, said, “this new agreement builds on our Fee-Free TAFE and VET program, which has been such a success that we are committing to a further 300,000 places starting next year, with 4600 of those places in Tasmania.”

“This was a $8.9 million Commonwealth investment in skills and training in Tasmania.”

“This is what genuine collaboration and partnership can achieve – real results for everyday Australians – and we couldn’t deliver it without the support of the State government,” O’Connor said.

Minister Ellis said there would be a focus on literacy, numeracy and digital skills to put people at the centre of the learning experience so they can be job ready and progress on their skills journey and into a rewarding career.

“It helps us create pathways to meet current and emerging skills shortages of our workforce and for all VET participants to come together to achieve better outcomes,” he said.

“The new agreement empowers TasTAFE alongside private training providers to maximise the role they play in delivering excellence and accessibility in our VET system.”