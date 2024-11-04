Tasmania hosts national electric vehicle conference

Image: tongpatong/stock.adobe.com

Electric vehicle enthusiasts, policy makers and industry representatives from across the country converged in Tasmania to discuss the latest developments in EV use and technology.

Kicking off in Hobart today, the Australian Electric Vehicle Association’s National Conference shines a light on all things electric vehicles, as well as energy efficiency products.

Minister for the Environment, Madeleine Ogilvie, said the Federal Government was delivering a range of initiatives to support the uptake of electric vehicles.

“We have implemented a number of measures over the past few years to support the transition to electric vehicles, including rebates for individuals to purchase EVs,” said Ogilvie.

“Importantly, we are also supporting the installation of our statewide fast charging network to ensure EV drivers can travel around the State.

“Emissions from transport are a significant contributor to our greenhouse gas emissions profile, and transitioning our government transport fleet to EVs is an important way for us to address those emissions, along with supporting public and active transport.”

Minister Ogilvie said the Government’s Transport Emissions Reduction and Resilience Plan 2024-29 highlighted steps to address key issues for the transport sector.

“Our Transport Plan includes funding for new actions to support emissions reduction in the transport sector,” she said.

“Our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future allows us to continue to make significant gains in this space.”

The AEVA National Conference will be followed by a two-day public Energy, Efficiency and Electric Expo on 2-3 November, at Princes Wharf No 1.