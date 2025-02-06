TAS renewables boosted by new development and major legislation

Image: Tobias Arhelger/stock.adobe.com

The Tasmanian Government has declared the Cellars Hill Wind Farm a Major Project under its landmark major project legislation, announcing changes that will get renewable energy projects out of the ground faster and simpler.

The $1.5 billion Cellars Hill Wind Farm development will create up to 238 jobs during the two-year construction phase and a further 14 once complete.

Minister for Housing, Planning, and Consumer Affairs, Felix Ellis said developments like the Cellars Hill Wind Farm are driving forces for economic growth, job creation, and progress.

“Cellars Hill Wind Farm is large, complex and significant for the region and our state – it’s clear this is a Major Project and will now be assessed under our streamlined pathway,” said minister Ellis.

“In our small state, big projects are a gamechanger. No one can argue with the jobs and opportunities created by our first Major Project declaration – the Bridgewater Bridge.”

Ellis continued to say that this development is apart of the Tasmanian Governments goal of seeing large renewable energy developments get out of the ground faster and simpler.

“Wind farms are the majority of major projects being assessed currently by the Tasmanian Planning Commission, with 4 large scale wind generation projects around the state choosing this pathway,” he said.

“That’s why we will bring a Bill to Parliament to automatically qualify large renewable energy projects for Major Projects assessment.

“Planning reform like this will help future-proof our economy for years to come.”

Minister for Energy and Renewables, Nick Duigan said today’s move will secure Tasmania’s position as a renewable energy powerhouse.

“We want to see more projects getting off the ground sooner, this change will allow more large renewable energy projects like Cellars Hill to automatically become eligible for Major Project assessment, should proponents choose that path,” he said.

“We are absolutely committed to enabling job-creating developments like Cellars Hill, ensuring we generate the energy we need, and grow the economy.”

Director of the Cellars Hill Wind Farm project, Andrew Clark, said the project is being driven by multi-generational landowners with community in mind.

“The project is being led by multi-generational farmers and includes a proposal for a $1,000 per annum energy subsidy per household/business within Bothwell and within 12 kilometres of a turbine, paid for the life of the project,” he said.

“We thank the Tasmanian Government for making this declaration and look forward to Cellars Hill Wind Farm contributing towards the Tasmanian Renewable Energy Target of 200% renewable energy by 2040.”

Now that it has been declared a Major Project, the Cellars Hill Wind Farm proposal will be assessed by an independent expert panel, appointed by the Tasmanian Planning Commission, along with relevant statutory regulators.