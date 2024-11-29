TAS Gov’t seek consultation on advanced technology industries

Image: Piyawat/stock.adobe.com

The Tasmanian Liberal Government has released a consultation paper as part of the ongoing development of an Advanced Technology Industries Strategy.



The strategy seeks to accelerate the development and adoption of advanced technologies across key sectors of the Tasmanian economy to drive innovation, productivity, sustainability, jobs and growth.



Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy, Madeleine Ogilvie, said Tasmania has a unique opportunity to position itself in the rapidly changing landscape.



“Transformative technologies bring both opportunities and challenges for Tasmania, and we must be ready to respond,” said Ogilvie.



“Our State has already made significant strides when it comes to innovation across technology sectors such as advanced manufacturing, maritime, defence, ICT and health.”



Ogilvie said these are building blocks that can be used to develop capabilities and ensure our export industries can benefit.

“Emerging technologies such as machine learning, autonomous vehicles, synthetic biology, remote sensing and 3D printing will transform our lives, our jobs and our industries,” she said.

“As part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future, our aim is to build a stronger, more diverse economy that benefits all Tasmanians.

“To make this vision a reality, we need your input and I encourage all interested Tasmanians to have their say.”