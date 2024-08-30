TAS Gov’t partners with Incat on new facility

Image: Incat

Incat is set to acquire 12 hectares of land at Boyer in Tasmania from Norske Skog to construct a new vessel manufacturing facility and increase its shipbuilding capacity.



The acquisition of the site in the Derwent Valley, located north-west of Hobart, will allow Incat to double its current shipbuilding capacity and workforce.

The expansion plan for the site includes the construction of a 240 x 120 metre production facility, with capacity to construct three large ships at one time.

Incat CEO Stephen Casey says the new site is an exciting prospect for the future of the Tasmanian shipbuilder.

“Incat is leading the industry by building the world’s largest electric ferry, and our goal over the next 5-10 years is to build on that success and produce multiple electric ships for the global market while expanding our workforce. The new production facility is vital for us to achieve that,” said Casey.

“The new site, which already has the appropriate industrial zoning, will allow us to construct hulls and decks for our vessels at Boyer and then transport the structure down the River Derwent to our existing Prince of Wales Bay shipyard to be completed. This will streamline our vessel construction process and enhance our ability to produce multiple ships per year for the market.”

Premier and minister for Trade and Major Investment, Jeremy Rockliff, said the Tasmanian Government partnered with Incat’s plan to double its shipbuilding capacity and deliver 500 jobs, as well as new training facilities.



“The new facility will position Incat to meet global demand for low emission vessels, help secure the future for employees, lead to even more jobs being created in the Derwent Valley, and strengthen Tasmania’s advanced manufacturing capabilities,” said Rockliff.



“Already a significant contributor to our State as a major manufacturer and employer, Incat’s latest plans aim to boost that even further.”



Incat employs more than 450 people and is currently the largest single-site employer of trainees and apprentices in Tasmania.



Rockcliff said the announcement towards a second manufacturing site is a big step for the company.



“The Tasmanian Government is a strong supporter of Incat and this expansion will create jobs in the Derwent Valley and help keep the economy strong,” said Rockliff.



“As part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future, we have committed $5.25 million, on a matched funding basis, to support growth initiatives at Derwent Park.



“Incat plans to support up to 500 new jobs over the next three years, doubling its workforce and its capacity, with new production halls, more floor space and Tasmania’s first marine recharging facilities.”

The site will be prepared for construction of the new production facility in the coming months, with vessel construction set to begin at the facility in 2026.