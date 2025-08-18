Tariffs, climate & labour: 2025 manufacturing risks

Increase in tariffs and the uncertainties around the approach, particularly from the US Government which continues threating US allies with higher tariffs, resulting in pressure on prices. Manufacturing sentiment has contracted a few months in a row with as tariffs weighed on businesses. The announced 10 per cent base line tariff on Australian manufactured goods will result in the Australian products more expensive in the US market.

Some economic experts believe that the overall impact to Australia’s economy would be small, and in fact, trade could shift in a way that slightly boosts GDP; however, the bigger worry is global uncertainty resulting in overall hold on investment and employment.

However, there is a growing concern over threats of a possible 200% tariff on pharmaceuticals. Nearly half of Australia’s pharmaceutical exports (worth approx. A$2.2 billion in 2024) go to the US. A sudden spike in tariffs could hurt local manufacturers and put jobs at risk.

Sustainability and climate changes