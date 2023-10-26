Taking online support to another level

SEW-Eurodrive has been listening closely to its customers and in response have rolled out its new Online Support platform that changes the way existing and prospective customers communicate and receive support from SEW-EURODRIVE.

Manufacturers Monthly spoke with Kang Wei Ang who is the National Product Manager – Standard Products division for SEW-EURODRIVE.

“We know that globally, everyone is going through a digital transformation, everything we do is going digital and it is no different for SEW-EURODRIVE,” he said. “We are expanding our digital services to growing customer’s expectation and evolving market needs. The new digital generation is used to being online and not so much on the phone,” he explains.

“We have only begun moving customers across to the E-commerce section in the last few months to give them the ability to get quotations and place orders online. Prior to that we have already seen many of our customers using our other online services that have been available for quite some time. The availability of Drive Selection, Product Configurator, CAD data, Product Manuals and Software downloads with no prompting – they have a real desire for the platform,” Kang Wei said.

The Online Support portal is logically divided into sub-sections centred around Engineering & selection, Inquiry & order, Delivery & material flow, Start-up & maintenance, CAD data, Documentation, Product data and Software.

Engineering and selection

This section contains useful tools to assist the customer during the engineering and drive selection process for a specific application. Kang Wei used the example of an engineer designing a new belt conveyor system.

“With the highly intuitive Drive selection tool, the user enters conveyor details and application data such mass of the load and the desired belt speed. In the background the tool instantaneously calculates the motor power and gear ratio required,” he said.

“At the same time the user selects their preferred gearbox type, shaft interface and mounting arrangements. The tool then finds close matching solutions from our digital catalogue,” Kang Wei said.

From this point the customer can choose the drive that best suits their application from a technical and price point. From the real-time generated product image, they can check and confirm their mounting position. Finally through the automatically created link they can download the CAD data to complete their design.

“These CAD files can be downloaded in 2D or 3D models, it is all dependent on the needs of the client,” Kang Wei explained.

Should there be a design change, they can always go back to their saved project at any time and make a new drive selection.

Another useful tool in this section is the Product configurator.

“This is basically our digital catalogue for all standard SEW products” Kang Wei explains. “Here the user can browse, select and configure products such as gearmotors, servomotors, decentralized drives, frequency inverters, controllers and so on by themselves.”

Once configured, they can automatically get links to technical specifications sheet, CAD data, and all documentations relevant to that product.

Inquiry and order

This is the main section of the portal relating to E-commerce. Here the customer can generate an inquiry or place an order directly online.

“They can start from Drive selection or Product configurator. With their selected product(s) they fill their shopping cart. Once they have everything they need they can click the enquire button. Customer will receive their quotation in a relatively short time frame,” Kang Wei explained.

Additionally the customer can save their template for the project and reuse it later for similar projects. All the selected products, product configurations, CAD and technical data will be saved.

In case of a replacement or spare product, the customer can simply enter the serial number of the original product and they can get a quotation for the exact replacement. It is a phased-out or legacy product, an equivalent replacement will be offered.

In this same section an authorised customer can also place the order online by advancing to the ordering page. Alternatively they can click to forward the quotation to their colleague responsible for purchasing who has been appropriately set up to order online. An order acknowledgement is sent to the customer once the system has processes the order.

Start-up and maintenance

“The Startup and maintenance section of the portal has been tailor-made to provide the greatest support possible for commissioning and maintenance staff,” Kang Wei explains.

All newly supplied products from SEW-EURODRIVE have a Product Label on them. This is basically a QR code when scanned with a mobile devices, the customer will be directed to the Online Support page when they can get all critical data relating to this particular product.

“For someone who is doing installation and commissioning of a gearmotor, they can get helpful information such as a picture of the mounting position, unit dimensions, operating instruction manuals, oil type and quantity, and wiring diagram,” he said.

For someone who is commissioning a frequency inverter, they can get technical manuals, wiring diagrams, download the relevant commissioning software, and check & activate software licenses.

With a scan of the Product label maintenance staff can browse and order spare parts or a complete replacement unit by adding it to the shopping cart. If they prefer to work on a larger screen, they can save their scanned data online and continue on a PC later.

“All spare parts relating to that serial number are listed and the customer just needs to add what they need to their shopping cart. The exploded-view pictures are displayed to assist the customer to identify the parts. Stock level and pricing of the spare parts are also shown online,” Kang Wei explains.

Once the shopping cart is filled, the maintenance staff can either request a quotation or proceed to placing an order.

“”This is a great benefit for maintenance staff who are on after-hour shifts because they do not need to phone or email anyone in the middle of the night,” Kang Wei said.

The complete e-commerce process has been designed to be as seamless and easy as possible for our customers. From identifying the required parts, to getting a quotation, and placing an order, there is minimum contact needed, and therefore minimizing response time and potential errors. The orders are automatically processed at the SEW-EURODRIVE warehouse and are despatched at the earliest possible time.

“As the history is stored in Online Support system, the customer can login at any time to view all current and previous quotations, and also check the status of all their orders and deliveries, “ he said.

Meeting the market needs

The Online Support portal has a wealth of information and tools to cater for various user needs.

“We understand everyone has different needs depending on their job functions. Our portal has been designed to cater for everyone whether they are in the engineering, estimation, maintenance and purchasing role, “ Kang Wei said.

For engineers, quick access to CAD files and technical data are important.

For maintenance staff, online support tools for trouble-shooting and ability to source spare parts are critical. For example if a customer know a brake wears out quickly, they can go to the maintenance section to track down and order the brake disc.

“We also know people are working longer hours and so many manufacturers are operating three shifts these days , so we know the importance of having everything available quickly on our website 24/7,” Kang Wei explained.

“We have received really positive feedback. This is what our customers have been asking for and the uptake of it has been fantastic so far,” he said.

With the online support system rolled out internationally, it has been well received and the Australian market is already leaping at the opportunity.