Taking compressed air solutions to new heights

With the name change completed, the final stages of the combination of Sullair and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems is completed, this article will uncover what this means for the compressed air market in Australia.

In a significant stride towards innovation and industry leadership, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., (HIES) recently unveiled its new subsidiary, Hitachi Global Air Power. This move unites Hitachi’s global compressed air business under one powerful entity, while embracing the legacy of Sullair, a renowned name synonymous with compressed air excellence.

The new name, Hitachi Global Air Power, aptly represents the rich heritage and expertise of both Sullair and Hitachi, reaffirming Hitachi’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in the compressed air industry. Leveraging the combined strength of these industry giants, the company now offers an extensive range of product lines, catering to diverse needs across various sectors.

The journey into the Hitachi Global Air Power era began in 2017 when Sullair became a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. Since then, HIES has strategically leveraged Sullair’s global sales network and diversified portfolio resulting in a formidable presence in the global market.

Yasuhiro (Charlie) Takeuchi, President and CEO of HIES, expressed excitement about this transformation.

“We are the same organisation, ownership, leadership and staff, but now we have a name that more clearly demonstrates Hitachi’s breadth of compressed air solutions, product lines and innovation that both Sullair and Hitachi bring to the market,” he said.

This union empowers the company to raise the bar further, providing customers with a wide array of compressed air products and services at the forefront of the industry.

The commitment to honouring the legacy of Sullair is evident in the decision to maintain the branding continuity. While Sullair changed its corporate name, the familiar symbols of reliability, durability and performance will remain intact on its products, ensuring customers and distributors continue to recognise and trust the quality they have relied on for years.

John Randall, President and CEO of Hitachi Global Air Power, reiterated the significance of this transformation and the continued support from Hitachi.

“The company name change from Sullair to Hitachi Global Air Power is only the latest move in a growing list of Hitachi’s commitments to our business and brand,” he said

“Since our acquisition, Hitachi has invested more than $45 million in our company, and Hitachi has been instrumental in allowing us to expand our calibre and capabilities. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us—for our business, employees, customers, channel partners and communities,” Randall said.

Embracing a multi-brand strategy, Hitachi Global Air Power offers compressed air solutions tailored to the diverse needs and preferences of its clientele. Under the umbrella of Hitachi Global Air Power, the Sullair, Champion, and Hitachi products will continue to represent the individuality and specialisation of each product line. Hitachi Global Air Power’s air compressors, designed and engineered for Australian conditions, epitomise the dependability that customers can rely on, even in the most challenging environments.

Beyond a name change, Hitachi Global Air Power signifies a strategic vision aimed at propelling global growth through sustainable and digital solutions. With environmental consciousness and technological progress driving industry transformation, the company aims to lead the way in delivering ultra-high efficiency compressed air solutions. These transformative innovations empower customers to achieve greater energy savings and operational efficiencies, aligning with today’s environmental and economic challenges.

As industries embrace smart technologies, interconnected systems have become essential for efficiency and productivity. Recognising this integration imperative, Hitachi Global Air Power continues to focus on delivering connected solutions that elevate productivity, enhance reliability and simplify usage.

Backed by the expertise of Sullair since 1965 and Champion Compressors (Australia), established in 1983, Hitachi Global Air Power brings decades of collective knowledge to the forefront. This legacy instils unmatched credibility into the company’s offerings, ensuring customers can expect nothing short of excellence and innovation from the trusted names they have relied on for decades.

As a global leader in air compressors and accessories, Hitachi Global Air Power takes pride in delivering robust, reliable and energy-efficient products that excel in all environmental conditions. The company stands as a trusted partner to some of Australia’s most prominent brands across manufacturing, mining, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, engineering and utilities. Understanding that every industry has unique requirements, Hitachi Global Air Power’s wide range of integrated compressed air solutions caters to diverse needs.

Whether it’s portable air compressors, industrial air compressors (oil-free and oil-flooded), aftermarket OEM parts, fluids or more, Hitachi Global Air Power is poised to meet and exceed your expectations. Their dedication to providing the best and most innovative solutions sets them apart in the compressed air industry, solidifying their position as a trusted industry leader.