TAFE Queensland revamp board to tackle skills shortage

Image: arliftatoz2205/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government has revamped the TAFE Queensland Board to deliver on plans to solve the State’s skills shortage.

Vivian Grayson has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board, and brings extensive commercial, governance, finance and management expertise to his role in leading the nine-member Board.

Grayson is the former CFO and company secretary of Devine Limited and previously served as chair of the SSKB Advisory Board, one of Australia’s largest body corporate management firms.

The QLD Government has appointed an additional six new members to the Board, who bring together industry knowledge across health, education, Vocational Educational Training, property, construction and trades.

Lorelei Baum – leader in community services and health, and currently the Communication and Stakeholder Engagement Lead for UnitingCare Queensland.

Rosemary Cole – senior health care leader with over 20 years’ experience managing frontline health services.

Colleen Hope – educator with over 40 years teaching and school principal experience, including schools specialising in diverse learning.

Andrew Knox – corporate and strategic advisor with 30 years’ experience in commercial law, advising businesses and multinationals.

Christopher Lehmann – extensive experience in the construction sector, including as General Manager of Membership, Advocacy and Partners at Master Electricians Australia.

Peta Tilse – financial services professional with over 25 years’ experience, currently Head of Funds Management at Natgen, a property fund manager.

Continuing members Professor Jody Currie and Ms Nicole Brigg will provide continuity and support for the Board’s refreshed vision.

Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates said the Board changes were a significant moment for the future of TAFE Queensland.

“This move sets the bedrock for TAFE Queensland to be a secure and well-performing entity,” said Bates.

The QLD Government is also undertaking a $2 million recruitment drive to employ the next generation of TAFE teachers.

The support for TAFE forms part of the Government’s $201.1 million plan for three new TAFE Centre of Excellence sites across Queensland, to help secure a pipeline of skilled workers for Queensland’s future.