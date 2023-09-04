TAFE NSW teacher appointed to key advisory board for the first time in eight years

Metal Fabrication and Welding Teacher Stuart McKinder’s appointment to the TAFE Commission Board has been welcomed by Deputy Premier, and Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Prue Car.

Mr McKinder has a long affiliation with TAFE NSW after completing a five-year apprenticeship in 1992, and becoming a welding and metal fabrication teacher in 2008. He currently teaches at TAFE NSW in Wetherill Park.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Prue Car spoke about the appointment.

“The skills crisis in NSW means there’s never been a more important time to rebuild TAFE NSW. That starts with hearing directly from teachers,” Car said.

“This appointment will ensure TAFE NSW teachers are empowered to shape the future of Australia’s largest vocational education and training provider.

“I want to ensure the NSW Government benefits from advisors who are at the coalface of helping learners, businesses, and communities to thrive,” she said.

While on the board, Mr McKinder will be supported by a panel of teachers who will act as an advisory group, providing a diverse range of perspectives across regional and industry skill areas to ensure all facets of teaching are considered.

Chair of the TAFE Commission Board Danny O’Connor spoke about what this announcement means for TAFE NSW.

“This appointment will ensure the advisory board gains a deeper understanding of the things that matter most to the educational workforce,” he said.

“Mr McKinder’s appointment will round out the professional depth already on the Board.

“Among the Board, we already have a wealth of diversity and industry experience with members coming from critical skills sectors including IT, construction, hospitality, community services, health, and education,” O’Connor said.

“Hearing directly from teachers will boost the Board’s ability to advocate on behalf of the teaching workforce, ensuring TAFE NSW can deliver skills-based training that provides individuals with access to meaningful jobs, and which is aligned to the skills needs of industry and communities across NSW.”