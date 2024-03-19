TAFE NSW students representing on world stage

Image: JackF/stock.adobe.com

Nine TAFE NSW students will represent Australian skills training on the world stage at the WorldSkills International Championships in France this year.

Since 1950, the WorldSkills International Championships have united vocational apprentices and trainees from around the world to compete in their respective disciplines.

Competitions are designed by industry and skills experts who assess an individual’s knowledge, practical competence, and employability skills against a set of strict criteria.

WorldSkills Australia chief executive officer Trevor Schwenke said, “Congratulations to every Skillaroo on their selection. We’re incredibly excited to be sending our biggest team ever to Lyon and look forward to the fierce but friendly competition that the International Competition brings.”

The students who make up part of the Australian team, known as the Skillaroos, will travel to France in September where they will test their skills against competitors from more than 75 countries.

“The calibre of talent in this team is second to none. Their skills, positive attitude, and professionalism is inspiring, and we wish them all the best when they head to France and fly the flag for Aussie skills,” said Schwenke.

The TAFE NSW Skillaroo team members are at the top of their training in disciplines such as:

automotive technology

bakery

beauty therapy

bricklaying

construction metal work

hairdressing

health and social care

industrial mechanics

welding.

Minister for skills, TAFE and tertiary education Steve Whan said, “TAFE NSW is Australia’s largest education and training provider. For those considering a skills-based career, its training spans around 260 occupations across 85 industry sectors.”

Like the Olympics, WorldSkills Australia competition activity begins at the grassroots level, in competitions held in 1 of 34 regions around Australia. Competitors progress competing at national and international levels, in front of over 200,000 people.

The Skillaroos will compete against 86 member countries for the title of the world’s most skilled country.