TAFE NSW continues to bridge skills gap in the medical devices industry

Image: TAFE NSW

As the engineering industry grapples with a critical skills shortage, TAFE NSW’s training is unlocking a range of opportunities, including in the fast-growing medical technology sector.

Professionals Australia projects a shortage of 200,000 engineers in Australia by 2040 and the Australian Government projects the number of people with hearing impairment to double to approximately 7.8 million people in 2060.

Emma Stuart enrolled in TAFE NSW’s Certificate III in Manufacturing Technology to give her the practical skills and experience needed to gain an apprenticeship with Russell Symes & Company in medical device engineering.

The Berowra local now helps bring Cochlear implants to Australia’s deaf and hard of hearing community while working towards a Certificate III in Engineering – Mechanical Trade (Fitting/Machining).

“To be part of a team responsible for making the metal parts for devices that help to restore hearing and connect people to a world of sound is such an honour,” said Stuart.

“I’ll never meet the recipients, but it’s awesome knowing I’m helping change people’s lives for the better.”

Stuart said TAFE NSW is providing her with the right mix of skills to excel in her new career – from knowing how to work safely and effectively and how to use computer-aided design (CAD) software to do 3-D modelling, to performing engineering measurements and using tools for precision work.

This qualifies her to become a fully-fledged Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machinist at the end of her apprenticeship.

“We program the machines to make the parts for us and using CAD helps us to create the toolpaths the machines follow to make the parts,” Stuart said.

According to Jobs and Skills Australia women account for only three per cent of Australia’s Metal Fitters and Machinists workforce and Emma is urging other women contemplating the trade to give it a go.

“I enjoy my job a lot and always look forward to going to work,” said Stuart.

TAFE NSW Ultimo Head Teacher Mechanical Engineering & Shipwrights, Kirk Franks, said the medical devices industry had surged in growth during COVID lockdowns and maintained momentum since.

“There is a huge demand for our graduates and plenty of jobs around and demand for life-improving medical equipment, such as Cochlear implants, is only increasing due to our ageing population,” Franks said.