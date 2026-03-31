WorkSafe Victoria is providing expanded support to help employers tackle hazardous manual handling through a free online handling workshop.

Off the back of a successful pilot last year, WorkSafe’s Manual handling basics program is back again, helping small-to-medium-sized employers tackle one of the most persistent safety challenges facing workplaces. The program brings practical education, expert insight and free support together under one message – manual handling injuries are preventable, and Victorian businesses don’t have to deal with the issue alone.

WorkSafe chief health and safety officer Sam Jenkin said it was imperative that employers took advantage of available resources to help reduce the risk.

“While these injuries are unfortunately all too common, they are preventable with the right systems, equipment and work layouts in place,” Jenkin said. “Our free online educational workshops give employers the tools they need to make the necessary changes and protect their workers from harm.”

Offering practical support

WorkSafe’s practical Manual handling basics program recognises the realities of running a small or medium business – limited time, competing priorities and often limited access to specialist safety resources.

Delivered online and free of charge, the workshop provides education to participants with simple tools and information to help prevent musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) such as sprains and strains, back injuries, soft tissue damage, hernias and chronic pain caused by hazardous manual handling. These injuries are not only painful and potentially long term for workers, they are also costly for businesses through lost productivity, absenteeism and staff turnover.

Participants hear directly from an independent expert in ergonomics and safety, who provides advice and feedback on managing hazardous manual handling risks in real workplace settings. The focus is on what employers can do – immediately and sustainably – to make work safer.

The workshop covers core areas including:

• understanding occupational health and safety (OHS) responsibilities;

• learning how to identify hazardous manual handling;

• conducting risk assessments; and;

• applying a simple risk management approach.

It also helps employers recognise the early warning signs of injury and points them to free tools, guidance and ongoing support available through WorkSafe.

Beyond compliance, the benefits are tangible. Businesses that attend the workshop are better equipped to identify and control risks, improve productivity, reduce absenteeism and demonstrate a genuine commitment to worker safety. In a tight labour market, that commitment can also help attract and retain skilled workers.

Why hazardous manual handling still matters

Hazardous manual handling remains the leading cause of workplace injury in Victoria. That persistence reflects how broad the issue is. It is not limited to lifting heavy objects; it includes any work that involves lifting, lowering, pushing, pulling, carrying, moving, holding or restraining something or someone. Manual handling becomes hazardous when it involves repeated, sustained or high force, awkward postures, repetitive movements, exposure to vibration, or loads that are unstable, unbalanced or difficult to grasp. Environmental conditions like heat, cold and poor lighting can also make matters worse. It can occur in manufacturing facilities, warehouses and construction sites, but also in offices, healthcare, agriculture, and hospitality.

Everyday tasks such as steering a heavily loaded trolley, using vibrating tools like jackhammers, working at a cramped desk for long periods, handling animals, or repeatedly lifting stock from floor level can all present serious risks if not properly managed.

The injuries caused by hazardous manual handling – which are overwhelmingly MSDs – can be debilitating. They often develop gradually, making them easy to overlook until damage has already occurred. Work-related stress, high job demands and low levels of support can also influence how injuries develop.

“Hazardous manual handling injuries often develop gradually, making risks easy to overlook until it’s too late,” Jenkin said. “Even if certain tasks don’t appear to be strenuous at the moment, that doesn’t mean they are free from risk. Even labelling products or sealing bottle tops can lead to serious MSDs if appropriate controls aren’t in place.”

Finding, fixing and reviewing risks

WorkSafe guidance is clear: employers have a legal duty to identify hazardous manual handling, assess the risks and control them so far as is reasonably practicable. The Compliance code: Hazardous manual handling provides a practical framework for doing just that.

The first step is consultation. Involving employees – and health and safety representatives (HSRs)

where they exist – helps ensure hazards are identified early and controls are realistic and effective. Workers are often best placed to understand where and how manual handling risks occur in the workplace.

Once hazards are identified, risks must be assessed. While a formal risk assessment is not always required if controls are already well understood, employers must consider key factors such as postures, movements, forces, duration and frequency of tasks, and environmental conditions.

Control measures must follow the hierarchy set out in the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations 2017. Wherever possible, risks should be eliminated entirely. Where elimination is not reasonably practicable, risks must be reduced by changing the workplace layout, systems of work, tools, equipment or by introducing mechanical aids.

Jenkin reminded employers that risk controls are not a ‘set-and-forget’ exercise.

“Employers are required to review and, if necessary, revise controls when work changes, new information becomes available, injuries are reported, incidents occur, or when requested by an HSR,” he said.

The Manual handling basics workshop brings these employer obligations into focus, highlighting not only what the law requires, but how to meet those requirements in a practical, efficient way.

A clear call to action for employers

WorkSafe’s Manual handling basics program sends a strong signal: preventing these injuries remains a priority, and support is readily available. For employers in particular, the Manual handling basics workshop offers a rare opportunity to access expert advice, practical tools and clear guidance at no cost.

Registrations are now open and places are limited, so eligible businesses are encouraged to sign up early and secure a spot.

“Hazardous manual handling injuries are not inevitable,” Jenkin said. “Even in physically demanding industries, they can be avoided.

“Investing a small amount of time now can deliver worthwhile long-term benefits – safer workplaces, healthier workers and more resilient, productive businesses.”