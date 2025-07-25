Systematiq grows its tender support capability to respond to industry demands

Image: Wasan/stock.adobe.com

Systematiq, a trusted provider of strategic consulting services to the Australian defence and infrastructure sectors, has announced an expansion of its tender support capability in response to increasing demand across the defence supply chain.

As the Commonwealth looks to accelerate major acquisition programs and industry requirements evolve, the company is strengthening its service offering to better support clients in navigating complex procurement processes.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen a sharp increase in demand for skilled tender response support, particularly within the defence and national security space,” said Sascha Sinclair, Head of Sales and Marketing at Systematiq. “Our clients are telling us they need more than just writers – they need strategic advisors who understand defence procurement inside out. That’s what we deliver.”

Systematiq’s expanded service offering includes:

– End-to-end bid management and tender response development

– Australian Industry Capability (AIC) strategy development

– Industry engagement planning and market positioning

– Developing pricing to meet Defence requirements

– Defence compliance documentation

– Introduction to service and Defence program sustainment support

This move reflects Systematiq’s ongoing investment in building a team of experienced bid professionals with deep knowledge of CASG processes, Defence Integrated Investment Program (IIP) priorities, and the expectations of major prime contractors.

“Whether you’re a Tier 1 prime or a local SME looking to break into the supply chain, winning work in defence requires alignment with policy, a compelling value proposition, and compliant execution,” said Sinclair. “We help our clients deliver on all three.”

The company has also developed new resources to support market entry, including a Defence Tender Readiness Toolkit and an evaluation checklist. Systematiq also run bespoke workshops and procurement sessions for their clients to support their introduction into the defence ecosystem.

With defence programs like LAND 400 and 8710, GWEO, AIR 6500 and SEA 3000 driving record levels of investment, Systematiq is positioning itself as a key partner to companies seeking to build long-term capability and secure sustainable work.

Systematiq will continue to support clients across Australia through its locations in Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane, and will be attending upcoming events including the INDOPAC 2025 and ICN Defence Industry Briefings.

To learn more about Systematiq’s tender support services or to request a copy of Systematiq’s Bid and Tender Capability Statement, visit www.systematiq.com.au.

Author – Sascha Sinclair