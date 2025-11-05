Systematiq specialises in defence project management by guiding organisations through every phase of complex programs.

When it comes to navigating defence projects, businesses often find themselves grappling with compliance requirements and demanding timelines. With Australia’s defence sector being both highly regulated and uniquely structured, the stakes are high. This means for manufacturers eager to work with Defence, winning a contract and delivering on it can feel daunting without the right expertise.

This is exactly where Systematiq fits in. Founded more than 13 years ago, the veteran-owned consultancy has grown from a small partnership into a trusted player in the Australian defence industry.

“Systematiq supports clients across each of the Defence domains – land, air, maritime and Aerospace,” said head of capability at Systematiq, Ben Burrows. “We are unique in that we provide skills and experience across the Defence project lifecycle, which is relevant to all Domains and includes project management, engineering, logistics and training capabilities.”

With a team of around 30 skilled consultants, Systematiq has supported over 500 projects to over 200 clients. Its services stretch across the defence lifecycle, from initial tenders through acquisition and into sustainment.

Tender and project procurement support

Breaking into the defence supply chain is no simple feat. The process of preparing and submitting a tender is resource-intensive, competitive, and riddled with compliance hurdles. For smaller companies especially, the barriers can feel insurmountable.

“Defence is a single-buyer market with a highly regulated procurement process,” said Burrows. “Getting into contract with Defence is time-consuming, with delays often outside a company’s control. That creates challenges for cash flow, strategic planning, and resource management.”

While many businesses are excellent at what they manufacture or develop, head of delivery at Systematiq, Sarah Norton admitted that sometimes they’re not set up to respond to tenders at the level Defence expects. This is where consultancy can be the difference between success and failure. Systematiq has filled this niche to guide clients through the tendering process, from early capture planning to final bid submission.

“We provide bid management methodology and expertise – helping them answer compliance-heavy questions, , provide solution architects, tender writers, Defence subject matter experts, graphics and prepare executive summaries. Our expertise ranges from Systems Engineering, Commercial, ILS, Project Management, Scheduling, AIC and Pricing. Our role is to make the process second nature,” said Norton.

According to Norton, Systematiq embeds its consultants within client teams, instead of operating in silos. This collaborative approach ensures the bid draws on both the client’s technical expertise and Systematiq’s understanding of Defence expectations.

“When we work as one team, the product is always better. We can either run the entire bid, provide targeted expertise, or supplement a client’s team when resources are stretched,” said Norton. “But the earlier we’re engaged, the more effective we can be in supporting our client in shaping relationships, building a value proposition, and positioning them for success.”

Acquisition and introduction to service support

Winning the tender is just the start. Burrows said once a project is in contract and acquired, businesses face “hundreds of risks” when introducing new capabilities into service with Defence. This stage is marked by risks such as scope creep and stakeholder complexity which means strong project management is essential.

“One of the biggest is scope creep. The Commonwealth might define a broad capability at contract signing, but as details emerge and operational requirements evolve, the level of detail demanded changes,” said Burrows. “Additionally, strong project management is essential to control scope and ensure companies are paid fairly for what they deliver.”

Beyond scope, Burrows said that Systematiq can help businesses across other technical certification hurdles that require expertise that many manufacturers simply don’t have in-house. These include certification, environmental compliance, engineering documentation, lifecycle costing, and integrated logistics support.

He said that stakeholder management is another critical challenge. Defence projects rarely exist in isolation; they intersect with multiple agencies, services, and contractors.

“You need strong communicators and leaders who can align diverse stakeholders, run workshops, and keep projects on track,” said Burrows. “That kind of relationship-building and trust can’t be replaced by AI. It comes down to people with the right skills and experience.”

Ongoing project management and delivery

Even after a capability has been introduced into service, the demands on contractors don’t end. Sustainment brings its own complexities, particularly when it comes to contract management and aligning with Defence’s funding cycles. Burrows said this dynamic is one that can puzzle companies unfamiliar with Defence’s internal drivers.

“In sustainment, the Commonwealth’s priorities are very different. They’re trying to spend their allocated budget to deliver capability, while businesses are trying to make money,” said Burrows

While all the disciplines of acquisition – project controls, communication skills, documentation – remain essential, Burrows said Systematiq continues to help clients adapt by providing ongoing project management support through contract oversight.

“In sustainment, understanding Defence’s funding processes and planning cycles becomes critical. Our role is to help clients align with those realities while continuing to meet compliance and performance obligations,” he said.

Helping Industry connect with Defence

One of the clearest demonstrations of Systematiq’s value comes from its work with Thomas Global Systems, an Australian company specialising in advanced electronics and simulation. This work began right from the project’s outset, helping the company position and shape their response to a tender.

“They won the contract, and we’ve continued to support them through acquisition and now moving towards sustainment,” said Burrows.

The project involved delivering simulator support for the M1A2 Abrams tank under LAND 907 Phase 2. While Thomas Global brought expertise in simulation technology, they needed support to meet Defence’s rigorous requirements around sustainment.

“Thomas Global is excellent at building simulators. But they weren’t necessarily experts or resourced to develop logistics and training frameworks for Defence,” said Burrows. “Our consultants provided that expertise – ensuring the simulators will be properly integrated into Defence’s inventory, with the right training, maintenance, spares, and troubleshooting support.”

The partnership highlights how consultancy can help innovative Australian companies thrive in Defence, ensuring technical strengths are backed by the capabilities that Defence demands.

Forecasting an evolving Defence Industry

As the defence landscape evolves, so too must the strategies of companies seeking to work within it. Systematiq’s team sees several key trends shaping the future, as Defence attempts to move faster and requirements become stricter.

“While there’s a clear push to accelerate, Australian Industry Capability requirements are becoming more stringent, and through-life value and sustainment is now a stronger focus,” said Norton.

According to Burrows, Cybersecurity is also becoming a non-negotiable requirement, with Defence expecting industry partners to safeguard systems and processes against external threats. He also noted another shift that lies in the types of capabilities Defence is prioritising.

“For years, the focus was on big platforms – ships, submarines, tanks, jets. But the future is pointing towards smaller, more agile platforms like drones,” he said. “That requires a change in contracting approach and a greater appetite for risk, because off-the-shelf products don’t exist for many of these emerging technologies.”

Norton said that for businesses going forward, demonstrating low risk remains essential, as the Commonwealth continues to be driven by not just cost, but longevity.

“They want to know if you will still be around in 20 years. Can you deliver on schedule? Is your pricing realistic? Do you have the experience to carry the project through?” said Norton. “Our job is to help businesses demonstrate that confidence and credibility.”

As Australia’s defence priorities evolve, consultancies like Systematiq will remain vital in helping businesses navigate the path from opportunity to capability.