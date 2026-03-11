SYOS Aerospace’s SA200 autonomous uncrewed helicopter has completed a series of endurance trials and is now ready to move into serial production.

The heavy-lift uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) successfully carried out fully autonomous missions during testing, including take-off and landing from a moving platform. The trials replicated ship-borne and vehicle-based operations, considered one of the most technically demanding challenges in autonomous flight.

The milestone marks the culmination of a five-year development program and represents a significant step forward for maritime and expeditionary autonomous systems.

SYOS chief executive officer and founder Sam Vye said the successful trials demonstrate the aircraft’s capability to carry out complex missions without human control.

“The SA200 UAV has been in development for five years and stands out for its ability to independently complete complex missions without human operation. This is a major milestone for SYOS and testimony to the cutting-edge innovation and determination of our R&D and engineering teams. Our operational testing is some of the most difficult technically we could set. I’m delighted we’re now ready to move into serial production,” Vye said.

The aircraft is powered by SYOS’s AAIMS autonomy software, an open architecture system designed to manage autonomous operations across air, land and sea platforms. The platform enables coordinated missions and swarming operations while maintaining navigation capabilities when global navigation satellite systems or communications are disrupted.

Designed for rapid deployment, the modular SA200 can be assembled or disassembled quickly and transported to remote or challenging environments. The helicopter can carry payloads of up to 200kg and fly reconnaissance or surveillance missions over distances of 180km using 66-litre fuel tanks. With a 150kg payload, its range can extend to 300km.

The platform also forms part of the UK Ministry of Defence’s Project NYX initiative, which aims to accelerate the development of uncrewed systems capable of operating alongside crewed aircraft, including Apache attack helicopters.

To operate in contested environments, the SA200 incorporates anti-jam GNSS, encrypted data links and a self-healing mesh network that maintains communication and navigation in electronically contested conditions. Vision-based navigation also allows the aircraft to continue flying in GNSS-denied or degraded environments.

While developed with defence applications in mind, the company says the aircraft could also support civilian operations such as border control, civil defence and search and rescue.

Vye said the program reflects the company’s approach to rapid development and practical deployment.