Prof. Green is the Founding Director of the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics at UNSW. Image: UNSW

UNSW Sydney Scientia Professor Martin Green has helped change our country and the world with his groundbreaking work on solar panels. Now millions of Sydneysiders and visitors will have the chance to learn more about him as they see his ferry in Sydney Harbour and along the Parramatta River.

NSW Premier Chris Minns, along with Transport Minister Jo Haylen, announced that the newest ferry to join the Sydney fleet will be named in Prof. Green’s honour.

Prof. Green is the Founding Director of the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics at UNSW. Over a career spanning more than 50 years he pioneered solar technology development in Australia, and is often described as “the father of modern photovoltaics”.

“I never imagined I would one day have a ferry named after me—what an incredible honour!” said Prof. Green.

“This recognition is not just personal; it’s a testament to the dedication of my team at UNSW Sydney who have been at the forefront of solar development for half a century. This year, Australia will generate more than 20 per cent of its entire electricity supply from solar, and this figure will continue to grow rapidly.”

“This new ferry represents the very best in Australian engineering and will play a vital role in modernising our public transport system. With state-of-the-art technology, the Martin Green will help reduce emissions, improve fuel efficiency, and provide a more comfortable journey for passengers on the F3 route,” said NSW Premier Chris Minns .

“It is fitting that this vessel is named after solar pioneer Martin Green and is the latest example of our government’s commitment to delivering modern, sustainable transport options for the people of Sydney,” said Transport Minister Jo Haylen.

“These new Parramatta River Class ferries will not only reduce our carbon footprint but will also provide a faster, more reliable service for commuters.”

The integration of advanced, sustainable technologies into the design and construction of the Martin Green Ferry highlights the growing role of innovation in the Australian manufacturing sector.

The Martin Green Ferry is the fourth of seven new Parramatta River Class vessels which will replace the 30 year old RiverCats. It will serve on the F3 Circular Quay to Parramatta Route, has a 200-person capacity and uses 40 per cent less fuel than the vessel it replaces. It was designed by Incat Crowthers in the Northern Beaches and built by Richardson Devine Marine in Hobart.

Over a 50-year career at UNSW Sydney Prof. Green has led the development of the Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) – the world’s most commercially viable and efficient silicon solar cell technology. Today, his PERC technology is used in the production of more than 90 per cent of the world’s solar energy.